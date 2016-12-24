Brilliant holiday entertaining hacks to keep you sane this Christmas

Whether you're having friends over for a seasonal brunch or hosting the whole extended family on Christmas Day, you want everything to be just right. Easier said than done, right?
Don't stress. You can hack your way to a fun, stylish holiday event that even Ina Garten would be proud of.
Originally published December 2015. Updated December 2016.
Kids waking you up at 5 a.m. on Christmas isn’t so bad when cinnamon rolls are already baking away.
The easiest — and the cutest — way to make Christmas morning breakfast.
Make coffee ice cubes ahead of time to balance out your morning Baileys.
When you’re too busy to buy a Christmas tree, eat it instead (or serve it is a fun Christmas Eve appetizer).
The definition of a Christmas miracle: when the food in the fridge can be transformed into cute holiday eats.
Keep your crimp hand strong with this quick and easy pie crust crimping hack.
Prep and freeze the big stuff, like homemade pies, the night before so baking doesn’t overtake your holiday.
For those times when homemade pie is too complicated, make these little guys to top your mugs of cider.
Why waste hours making individual cups of cocoa when you can make them do it themselves?
Heat up multiple chocolates for all your holiday treats without any stove time involved.
That's right, wash those potatoes in the dishwasher. It's the fastest route to big batch mashed potatoes.
Some evil genius thought this up for that inevitable moment when you realize you forgot to buy a roasting rack.
This quick kitchen grease disposal tutorial could save you hours of after-dinner cleanup.
Finally, a way to avoid that brick of stuffing that sits in the back of the fridge until January.
Save time by buying your bread and whipping up a homemade butter spread to impress your guests.
This Thanksgiving buffet idea works for Christmas too — forget the formal meal, and let guests graze all day long.
