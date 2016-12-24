Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Food

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2016 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

Brilliant holiday entertaining hacks to keep you sane this Christmas

Bethany Ramos

by

Bethany Ramos is an editor, blogger, and chick lit author. Bethany works as Editor in Chief for Naturally Healthy Publications.

View Profile
#1/17:

Keep Christmas simple

Sofie Delauw/Getty Images
#1/17:

Keep Christmas simple

Whether you're having friends over for a seasonal brunch or hosting the whole extended family on Christmas Day, you want everything to be just right. Easier said than done, right?

Don't stress. You can hack your way to a fun, stylish holiday event that even Ina Garten would be proud of.

Originally published December 2015. Updated December 2016.

#3/17:

Cookie cutter Christmas pancakes

Domestic Fashionista
#3/17:

Cookie cutter Christmas pancakes

The easiest — and the cutest — way to make Christmas morning breakfast.

#4/17:

Coffee ice cubes

204 Park
#4/17:

Coffee ice cubes

Make coffee ice cubes ahead of time to balance out your morning Baileys.

#5/17:

Christmas tree pizza

Brandy O'Neill/SheKnows
#5/17:

Christmas tree pizza

When you’re too busy to buy a Christmas tree, eat it instead (or serve it is a fun Christmas Eve appetizer).

#6/17:

Creative appetizers with leftovers

The Peach Kitchen
#6/17:

Creative appetizers with leftovers

The definition of a Christmas miracle: when the food in the fridge can be transformed into cute holiday eats.

#7/17:

Modern pie-crimping technique

Bakepedia
#7/17:

Modern pie-crimping technique

Keep your crimp hand strong with this quick and easy pie crust crimping hack.

#8/17:

Frozen pies

King Arthur Flour
#8/17:

Frozen pies

Prep and freeze the big stuff, like homemade pies, the night before so baking doesn’t overtake your holiday.

#9/17:

Mini pie crust mug toppers

DIY Cozy Home
#9/17:

Mini pie crust mug toppers

For those times when homemade pie is too complicated, make these little guys to top your mugs of cider.

#10/17:

Hot chocolate bar

Scattered Thoughts of a Crafty Mom
#10/17:

Hot chocolate bar

Why waste hours making individual cups of cocoa when you can make them do it themselves?

#11/17:

Slow cooker melted chocolate

The Yummy Life
#11/17:

Slow cooker melted chocolate

Heat up multiple chocolates for all your holiday treats without any stove time involved.

#12/17:

Potatoes in the dishwasher

Li Lan - www.lilan.de/Getty Images
#12/17:

Potatoes in the dishwasher

That's right, wash those potatoes in the dishwasher. It's the fastest route to big batch mashed potatoes.

#13/17:

Homemade foil roasting rack

Charisma Madarang/Food Hacks
#13/17:

Homemade foil roasting rack

Some evil genius thought this up for that inevitable moment when you realize you forgot to buy a roasting rack.

#14/17:

Clean grease disposal

Clean My Space
#14/17:

Clean grease disposal

This quick kitchen grease disposal tutorial could save you hours of after-dinner cleanup.

#15/17:

Single-serve stuffing

A Cozy Kitchen
#15/17:

Single-serve stuffing

Finally, a way to avoid that brick of stuffing that sits in the back of the fridge until January.

#16/17:

Store-bought bread and homemade butter

Gygi
#16/17:

Store-bought bread and homemade butter

Save time by buying your bread and whipping up a homemade butter spread to impress your guests.

#17/17:

Dinner buffet all day

SheKnows
#17/17:

Dinner buffet all day

This Thanksgiving buffet idea works for Christmas too — forget the formal meal, and let guests graze all day long.

Related Slideshows

Make-ahead breakfasts: Your strategy for feeding a crowd over the holidays

Sweet holiday breads to buy, not bake

Bright fruit and nut salads that bring color to Christmas dinner
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!