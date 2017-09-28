 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Food

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

24 Halloween Treat FAILs That're Horrifyingly Hilarious

Justina Huddleston

by

Justina Huddleston is an editor and the head writer for TDmonthly Magazine. She has been a freelance writer for several years, though her real passion is cooking. You can see the recipes she creates on her vegan food blog, A Life of Litt...

View Profile
#1/24:

Pinterest Halloween treats gone wrong

John Alabaszowski / Getty Images
#1/24:

Pinterest Halloween treats gone wrong

Don't get us wrong, give us all the Halloween candy, but our favorite part of October is actually cooking up a million Halloween-themed treats. From mummy cake pops to bloody broken glass cupcakes, if it's spooky (or super cuter and hilarious) we're going to attempt to whip it up. Heck, we'll even give some hot dog witch fingers a go when the mood strikes.

But when we get a little too ambitious, things go awry. You know what we're talking about — epic FAILs that will give you Pinterest nightmares for days. Yes, we want our Halloween treats to be scary, but going horrifically wrong is not exactly the kind of scary we had in mind. 

Behold all of the best Halloween treat FAILs we could find on the internet. We salute y'all for trying, but maybe next year everybody should stick to Halloween-themed cocktails instead.

Updated by Sarah Lazzari 9/28/2017.

#3/24:

Meat on those bones

globalnews/Twitter
#3/24:

Meat on those bones

Looking for a skeleton, but only seeing Nacho Libre.

#4/24:

Dracula's revenge

johnstownvolleyball/Instagram
#4/24:

Dracula's revenge

This poor doughnut doesn't look much like a vampire, but he could be an extra on The Walking Dead.

#5/24:

The happiest jack-o'-lantern

crismanrichards/Instagram
#5/24:

The happiest jack-o'-lantern

How can this stuffed pepper be considered a FAIL when he's so darn cute?

#6/24:

Alarming

kaylakillough/Instagram
#6/24:

Alarming

This Halloween heartbreak could have been easily avoided with a kitchen timer.

#7/24:

Un-mellow Jell-O

jasmine331/Instagram
#7/24:

Un-mellow Jell-O

When even your trusty Jell-O mold betrays you, it's time to start freaking out.

#8/24:

Dripping with terror

__cpena
#8/24:

Dripping with terror

These little brownies look about as ghostly as a piece of melted cheese stuck to your stovetop burner.

#9/24:

Not eggcellent

nic.metz/Instagram
#9/24:

Not eggcellent

Judging from the looks on the faces of these pumpkin deviled eggs, they know they were kind of a FAIL.

#10/24:

Just sad

shrinking_princess/Instagram
#10/24:

Just sad

These Halloween pancakes seem more depressed than scary.

#11/24:

Boo-nanas

discoveryofd/Instagram
#11/24:

Boo-nanas

These poor bananas just prove that working with white chocolate is in fact a total nightmare.

#12/24:

Pancake panic

erinnm34/Instagram
#12/24:

Pancake panic

It looks like these pancakes have gone over to the dark side.

#13/24:

Franken-silly

jessburry/Instagram
#13/24:

Franken-silly

These Frankenstein crispy treats look more goofy than gruesome.

#14/24:

Pretzel pumpkins

diswim582/Instagram
#14/24:

Pretzel pumpkins

Some of these pumpkin pretzels look like they're screaming... with self-realization of their FAIL status, that is.

#15/24:

Sausage fingers

brittanydicapo/Instagram
#15/24:

Sausage fingers

Because as adults we all realize there's nothing scarier than the bloating that comes along with water retention.

#16/24:

Survivor

angie_petit
#16/24:

Survivor

Cake pop survival strategy: Maybe if I look like this, no one will want to eat me.

#17/24:

The Goo

bradfordhuntsman/Instagram
#17/24:

The Goo

The oozing, bubbling caramel in these apple halves seems to have a mind of its own...

#18/24:

Toothy smiles

kayciann5/Instagram
#18/24:

Toothy smiles

These apple and marshmallow smiles look more like hillbilly dentures than spooky skull jaws.

#19/24:

Web of disappointment

oddsmom/Instagram
#19/24:

Web of disappointment

These poor spiders never even had a chance to live up to their spooky potential.

#20/24:

Ghosts (maybe)

shake_your_tush/Instagram
#20/24:

Ghosts (maybe)

Spooky ghosts or not-so-scary towers of whipped cream? Either way, we'll eat 'em.

#21/24:

A melty mess

AllFreeHolidayCrafts/Twitter
#21/24:

A melty mess

The angry, melted ghost cupcake look is still kinda scary.

#22/24:

Candy corn cupcakes

DrFoodie/Twitter
#22/24:

Candy corn cupcakes

Here's an unassuming cornbread-looking cupcake instead of the layered candy corn creation you were promised.

#23/24:

Candy corn cookies

dchryslerstudio/Instagram
#23/24:

Candy corn cookies

When candy corn cookies turn into Easter eggs, we call it Jesus-ween.

#24/24:

Candy corn sabotage

clarissafidler/Instagram
#24/24:

Candy corn sabotage

Candy corn's at it again, ruining perfectly good Halloween cookies. We're sensing a trend.

Related Slideshows

8 Mouth-Watering Steak Recipes From Your Favorite Iron Chefs

These 34 Ghoulish Halloween Foods Are the Perfect Touch for Your Halloween Party

30 Halloween Cocktails & Mocktails That'll Kick Your All Hallows Eve Up a Notch
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started