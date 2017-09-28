Pinterest Halloween treats gone wrong

Don't get us wrong, give us all the Halloween candy, but our favorite part of October is actually cooking up a million Halloween-themed treats. From mummy cake pops to bloody broken glass cupcakes, if it's spooky (or super cuter and hilarious) we're going to attempt to whip it up. Heck, we'll even give some hot dog witch fingers a go when the mood strikes.
But when we get a little too ambitious, things go awry. You know what we're talking about — epic FAILs that will give you Pinterest nightmares for days. Yes, we want our Halloween treats to be scary, but going horrifically wrong is not exactly the kind of scary we had in mind.
Behold all of the best Halloween treat FAILs we could find on the internet. We salute y'all for trying, but maybe next year everybody should stick to Halloween-themed cocktails instead.
Updated by Sarah Lazzari 9/28/2017.
Those are some big, strong bones those skeleton cookies have!
Looking for a skeleton, but only seeing Nacho Libre.
This poor doughnut doesn't look much like a vampire, but he could be an extra on The Walking Dead.
How can this stuffed pepper be considered a FAIL when he's so darn cute?
This Halloween heartbreak could have been easily avoided with a kitchen timer.
When even your trusty Jell-O mold betrays you, it's time to start freaking out.
These little brownies look about as ghostly as a piece of melted cheese stuck to your stovetop burner.
Judging from the looks on the faces of these pumpkin deviled eggs, they know they were kind of a FAIL.
These Halloween pancakes seem more depressed than scary.
These poor bananas just prove that working with white chocolate is in fact a total nightmare.
It looks like these pancakes have gone over to the dark side.
These Frankenstein crispy treats look more goofy than gruesome.
Some of these pumpkin pretzels look like they're screaming... with self-realization of their FAIL status, that is.
Because as adults we all realize there's nothing scarier than the bloating that comes along with water retention.
Cake pop survival strategy: Maybe if I look like this, no one will want to eat me.
The oozing, bubbling caramel in these apple halves seems to have a mind of its own...
These apple and marshmallow smiles look more like hillbilly dentures than spooky skull jaws.
These poor spiders never even had a chance to live up to their spooky potential.
Spooky ghosts or not-so-scary towers of whipped cream? Either way, we'll eat 'em.
The angry, melted ghost cupcake look is still kinda scary.
Here's an unassuming cornbread-looking cupcake instead of the layered candy corn creation you were promised.
When candy corn cookies turn into Easter eggs, we call it Jesus-ween.
Candy corn's at it again, ruining perfectly good Halloween cookies. We're sensing a trend.
