No tricks, just Halloween treats

Look, we love Halloween candy, but it can seriously get boring. Wait! Hear us out.
Nowadays, all those glorious little variety bags of mini Snickers, Milky Ways and Krackel bars hit shelves at the end of August. Since we're obviously not immune to their charms, the Halloween candy eating commences before it's even really fall, and by the end of September, we'd be happy if we never saw another mini Reese's ever again (or at least until the end of November).
Of course we're not saying we should forget about candy completely, we just need to supplement our Halloween shindigs with other ghoulishly-themed foods. We're talking baked goods, pizza and even some creepy deviled eggs.
The bonus? These Halloween food ideas are as much fun to make as they are to eat.
Originally published September 2015. Updated September 2017.
These cupcakes are normal fare until you add the shards of cooked sugar and red food coloring for a scary twist.
If scary food isn't your cup of tea, please the crowds with a morning crepe that looks just as sweet as candy.
Everyday pretzel sticks can turn into a plate full of bones with just a little candy coating.
Tasty baked doughnuts are topped with a mess of "hairy" goodness for a sweet treat that's sure to satisfy.
Candy and sprinkles layer on top of a lattice-style pretzel for an edible eyeball that's ready to serve in no time.
All you need to pull off this spider craft is a chocolate truffle and a little extra imagination.
Even the smallest children can successfully make these gumdrop pumpkins.
How have we not thought of this? Bananas and clementines make the perfect spooky and healthy creations.
Double the toil and trouble with this chocolate cake straight from a witch's lair.
A brownie cake serves as the soil for a ghostly graveyard full of headstones and zombies.
Layer candy and fondant over Oreo cookies to whip these mummy pops together in a flash.
These graveyard cups feature pots de crème. Leave out the liqueur for kid-friendly treats.
Cake pops turn magical and monstrous with food coloring and shredded coconut.
A simple spider web adorns this beautiful Bundt for an understated but sinister conversation piece.
Pretzel rods are positively mummified when layered with white chocolate and googly eyes.
With just cheese and pretzels, you can make a scary snack your kids will love.
White chocolate coating atop a Rice Krispies treat is all you need for a ghoulish presentation.
How cute are these little ghouls? Dipped cookies are a delight for kids and adults alike.
Pretzels once again steal the day by serving as the base for this edible spiderweb craft.
We love that these skull pops are perfect for both Halloween and La Dia de los Muertos.
Shape a classic Rice Krispies treat into a pumpkin for a spooktacular snack faster than you can say "boo!"
Deviled eggs are just so much more interesting with a funky little spider crawling across the top.
Balance out your sweets with a mummy-inspired cheese ball featuring cheese, bacon and roasted red peppers.
An upside-down ice cream cone becomes the perfect topper to this witchy cupcake.
A set of vampire teeth makes these caramel apples drip with Halloween spirit.
The witch has melted right on top of this cake! Too bad — you'll just have to enjoy without her.
Turn a white chocolate-covered strawberry into a goblin with a little bit of detailing.
This cheesy mess of savory goodness is frighteningly delicious. What more could anyone want?
These skulls are pure sugar, but they are just as edible as they are beautiful.
A sweet potato can turn devilishly spicy with just the right amount of savory ingredients.
Caramel and candy drip down the sides of these witch-inspired apples. Messiness has never tasted so yummy.
A cute lil' pumpkin cake bursting with candy is always a Halloween win in our book.
This gory Halloween snack will turn your stomach — and then make you want to eat them.
Cheesy ghosts and olive-y spiders that are good enough to eat.
Pin now, bake later!
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started