These 34 Ghoulish Halloween Foods Are the Perfect Touch for Your Halloween Party

Kacie McCoy

by

Based out of Dallas, Texas, Kacie McCoy is a writer and social worker. She's a single mom, lover of Texas barbecue, and a die-hard fan of yoga

#1/36:

No tricks, just Halloween treats

huePhotography/Getty Images
#1/36:

No tricks, just Halloween treats

Look, we love Halloween candy, but it can seriously get boring. Wait! Hear us out.

Nowadays, all those glorious little variety bags of mini Snickers, Milky Ways and Krackel bars hit shelves at the end of August. Since we're obviously not immune to their charms, the Halloween candy eating commences before it's even really fall, and by the end of September, we'd be happy if we never saw another mini Reese's ever again (or at least until the end of November).

Of course we're not saying we should forget about candy completely, we just need to supplement our Halloween shindigs with other ghoulishly-themed foods. We're talking baked goods, pizza and even some creepy deviled eggs.

The bonus? These Halloween food ideas are as much fun to make as they are to eat.

Originally published September 2015. Updated September 2017.

#3/36:

Candy corn crepe

Sandra Denneler/SheKnows
#3/36:

Candy corn crepe

If scary food isn't your cup of tea, please the crowds with a morning crepe that looks just as sweet as candy.

#4/36:

Candied pretzel bones

Jennifer/The Craft Patch
#4/36:

Candied pretzel bones

Everyday pretzel sticks can turn into a plate full of bones with just a little candy coating.

#5/36:

Hairy scary baked doughnuts

Nancy Foster/SheKnows
#5/36:

Hairy scary baked doughnuts

Tasty baked doughnuts are topped with a mess of "hairy" goodness for a sweet treat that's sure to satisfy.

#6/36:

Edible eyeballs

Souffle Bombay
#6/36:

Edible eyeballs

Candy and sprinkles layer on top of a lattice-style pretzel for an edible eyeball that's ready to serve in no time.

#7/36:

Chocolate truffle spider

Nancy Foster/SheKnows
#7/36:

Chocolate truffle spider

All you need to pull off this spider craft is a chocolate truffle and a little extra imagination.

#8/36:

Gumdrop pumpkin ornaments

Marie/Make and Takes
#8/36:

Gumdrop pumpkin ornaments

Even the smallest children can successfully make these gumdrop pumpkins

#9/36:

Fruity ghosts and pumpkins

Debbie/One Little Project
#9/36:

Fruity ghosts and pumpkins

How have we not thought of this? Bananas and clementines make the perfect spooky and healthy creations.

#10/36:

Chocolate cauldron cake

Meghan McGarry/SheKnows
#10/36:

Chocolate cauldron cake

Double the toil and trouble with this chocolate cake straight from a witch's lair.

#11/36:

Graveyard cake

Claire Gallam/SheKnows
#11/36:

Graveyard cake

A brownie cake serves as the soil for a ghostly graveyard full of headstones and zombies.

#12/36:

Mummy pops

Ruthanne/Easy Baked
#12/36:

Mummy pops

Layer candy and fondant over Oreo cookies to whip these mummy pops together in a flash.

#13/36:

Chocolate graveyard cups

Cathy/LOL Foodie
#13/36:

Chocolate graveyard cups

These graveyard cups feature pots de crème. Leave out the liqueur for kid-friendly treats.

#14/36:

Monster melts

Meaghan/The Decorated Cookie
#14/36:

Monster melts

Cake pops turn magical and monstrous with food coloring and shredded coconut.

#15/36:

Halloween Bundt cake

Dominic/Belleau Kitchen
#15/36:

Halloween Bundt cake

A simple spider web adorns this beautiful Bundt for an understated but sinister conversation piece.

#16/36:

Mummy pretzels

Amy/Living Locurto
#16/36:

Mummy pretzels

Pretzel rods are positively mummified when layered with white chocolate and googly eyes.

#17/36:

Witchy brooms

Diana Johnson/SheKnows
#17/36:

Witchy brooms

With just cheese and pretzels, you can make a scary snack your kids will love.

#18/36:

Rice Krispies ghost

Amy/The Idea Room
#18/36:

Rice Krispies ghost

White chocolate coating atop a Rice Krispies treat is all you need for a ghoulish presentation.

#19/36:

Nutter butter ghosts

Brandi Bidot/SheKnows
#19/36:

Nutter butter ghosts

How cute are these little ghouls? Dipped cookies are a delight for kids and adults alike.

#20/36:

Spiderweb craft

Kelli/Wilson World Blog
#20/36:

Spiderweb craft

Pretzels once again steal the day by serving as the base for this edible spiderweb craft.

#21/36:

Sugar skull cake pops

Chelsea Lords/SheKnows
#21/36:

Sugar skull cake pops

We love that these skull pops are perfect for both Halloween and La Dia de los Muertos.

#22/36:

Pumpkin Rice Krispies treat

Brandi Bidot/SheKnows
#22/36:

Pumpkin Rice Krispies treat

Shape a classic Rice Krispies treat into a pumpkin for a spooktacular snack faster than you can say "boo!"

#23/36:

Spider deviled eggs

Jennifer/The Craft Patch
#23/36:

Spider deviled eggs

Deviled eggs are just so much more interesting with a funky little spider crawling across the top.

#24/36:

Cheesy Halloween mummy

Diana Johnson/SheKnows
#24/36:

Cheesy Halloween mummy

Balance out your sweets with a mummy-inspired cheese ball featuring cheese, bacon and roasted red peppers.

#25/36:

Witch hat cupcakes

Chelsea Lords/SheKnows
#25/36:

Witch hat cupcakes

An upside-down ice cream cone becomes the perfect topper to this witchy cupcake.

#26/36:

Vampire caramel apples

Erica Knee/SheKnows
#26/36:

Vampire caramel apples

A set of vampire teeth makes these caramel apples drip with Halloween spirit.

#27/36:

Melted witch cake

Aida/The Crafting Foodie
#27/36:

Melted witch cake

The witch has melted right on top of this cake! Too bad — you'll just have to enjoy without her.

#28/36:

Strawberry ghosts

Kat/Cup of Sugar Pinch of Salt
#28/36:

Strawberry ghosts

Turn a white chocolate-covered strawberry into a goblin with a little bit of detailing.

#29/36:

Spooky cheesy breadsticks

Claire Gallam/SheKnows
#29/36:

Spooky cheesy breadsticks

This cheesy mess of savory goodness is frighteningly delicious. What more could anyone want?

#30/36:

Sugar cube skulls

Kara/Mother Henna
#30/36:

Sugar cube skulls

These skulls are pure sugar, but they are just as edible as they are beautiful. 

#31/36:

Spicy-sweet potato pumpkin bites

Sandra Denneler/SheKnows
#31/36:

Spicy-sweet potato pumpkin bites

A sweet potato can turn devilishly spicy with just the right amount of savory ingredients.

#32/36:

Witch hat

Sara/Bitz and Giggles
#32/36:

Witch hat

Caramel and candy drip down the sides of these witch-inspired apples. Messiness has never tasted so yummy.

#33/36:

Jack-o'-lantern piñata cake

Nancy Foster/SheKnows
#33/36:

Jack-o'-lantern piñata cake

A cute lil' pumpkin cake bursting with candy is always a Halloween win in our book.

#34/36:

Hot dog witch fingers

Brandi Bidot/SheKnows
#34/36:

Hot dog witch fingers

This gory Halloween snack will turn your stomach — and then make you want to eat them.

#35/36:

Ghost pizza

Karen Miner/SheKnows
#35/36:

Ghost pizza

Cheesy ghosts and olive-y spiders that are good enough to eat.

 

#36/36:

Yvonna Groom/SheKnows
#36/36:

