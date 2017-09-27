No tricks, just Halloween treats

Share Pin

Look, we love Halloween candy, but it can seriously get boring. Wait! Hear us out.

Nowadays, all those glorious little variety bags of mini Snickers, Milky Ways and Krackel bars hit shelves at the end of August. Since we're obviously not immune to their charms, the Halloween candy eating commences before it's even really fall, and by the end of September, we'd be happy if we never saw another mini Reese's ever again (or at least until the end of November).

Of course we're not saying we should forget about candy completely, we just need to supplement our Halloween shindigs with other ghoulishly-themed foods. We're talking baked goods, pizza and even some creepy deviled eggs.

The bonus? These Halloween food ideas are as much fun to make as they are to eat.

Originally published September 2015. Updated September 2017.