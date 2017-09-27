Halloween cocktails & mocktails galore

Candy, candy, candy. Everybody's always giving all the attention to candy at Halloween time, but you know what really makes us feel festive? The perfect ghoulish drink.
Sure, sweets are a Halloween institution (trick-or-treating would kind of be a moot point without all the candy), but there's just something about holding a bloody red cocktail that makes you feel especially in the mood for anything spooky. Add some spiders and a little dry ice and you've pretty much got perfection.
We've rounded up a huge list of beverage recipes that will seriously take your All Hallow's Eve to the next level. And not all of them have booze, either! We've included some fun mocktails that adults and children alike will have a blast sipping on. From slime punch to a vampire milkshake, you're gonna want to try all of these out.
Originally posted October 2015. Updated September 2017.
This glowing concoction could also double as an adult Ecto Cooler!
We think this ominous cocktail looks like something Edgar Allan Poe would drink, don't you?
To give all your party guests the creepy-crawlies, simply make a kid-friendly punch and add some worms!
This extraterrestrial cocktail creation will make your stomach churn — in the sweetest possible way.
Blackberries, black grapes and black plums provide a fruity backdrop to this deep, dark sangria.
Whip together any bloody mary recipe, and simply garnish with an eyeball — or, you know, a sliced radish and olive.
What's not to love about candy corn Jell-O shots? Leave out the booze for a kid-friendly version.
The only thing better than a cute little candy corn shot is a layered candy corn martini, made with coconut liqueur.
This lemonade is so pretty you might think it's complicated, but all you need is a black light, tonic and lemonade.
Vanilla ice cream and orange sherbet might make this creamy milkshake an all-time kid favorite.
An apothic red floater on top of a frozen margarita gives this cocktail a devious vibe.
Punch turns into something special when you serve it up in jack-o'-lantern jars for sipping.
These whipped-up milkshakes are so cute your guests will almost hate to taste them.
The tonic water in this simple cocktail is what makes the drink light up with a black light.
We all know that Halloween is really about the chocolate. Prove it with this chocolaty, candy-infused milkshake.
Double, double, toil and trouble: Green, glowing punch is enough to make your guests scream with delight.
This wild drink changes color before your very eyes and also lets off a head-turning vapor.
Dark as night, this blackbeard cocktail is perfect for a spirited and spooky affair.
Creepy drinks aren't your thing? No worries. Just serve up a cocktail that's candy-inspired for Halloween instead.
Brandy and citrus flavors are the base of this drink. Want the spook? Add a touch of dry ice for effect.
Raspberry purée and cooked sugar comprise this cocktail's bloody infusion.
Lemon and grape are the flavors of this drink, but we know it's special because it fizzes like a magic potion.
Tequila is the poison of choice, and its heartiness pairs nicely with the apple flavors in this sinister beverage.
Need some salt to cut through all the sweets on your palate? Try on this salty pretzel milkshake for size.
This bright green punch is citrus flavored and nonalcoholic for all the little ones.
Carve out a pumpkin punch bowl for your party centerpiece. The pumpkin punch isn't so bad either.
Call us nuts, but a savory sipper sounds perfect for a cool Halloween evening.
The eyeballs in this icky punch are made from blueberries and lychees. Terrifying!
Red food gel is all this vanilla milkshake needs to look like pure mischief. And it is — vodka is a secret ingredient.
Save these sweet-yet-punchy shots for the end of the night instead of raiding your kids' Halloween candy.
