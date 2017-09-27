 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Food

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

30 Halloween Cocktails & Mocktails That'll Kick Your All Hallow's Eve Up a Notch

Kacie McCoy

by

Based out of Dallas, Texas, Kacie McCoy is a writer and social worker. She's a single mom, lover of Texas barbecue, and a die-hard fan of yoga

View Profile
#1/32:

Halloween cocktails & mocktails galore

Wiktory/Getty Images
#1/32:

Halloween cocktails & mocktails galore

Candy, candy, candy. Everybody's always giving all the attention to candy at Halloween time, but you know what really makes us feel festive? The perfect ghoulish drink.

Sure, sweets are a Halloween institution (trick-or-treating would kind of be a moot point without all the candy), but there's just something about holding a bloody red cocktail that makes you feel especially in the mood for anything spooky. Add some spiders and a little dry ice and you've pretty much got perfection.

We've rounded up a huge list of beverage recipes that will seriously take your All Hallow's Eve to the next level. And not all of them have booze, either! We've included some fun mocktails that adults and children alike will have a blast sipping on. From slime punch to a vampire milkshake, you're gonna want to try all of these out.

Originally posted October 2015. Updated September 2017.

#3/32:

Purple people eater

Homemade Hooplah/Pinterest
#3/32:

Purple people eater

We think this ominous cocktail looks like something Edgar Allan Poe would drink, don't you?

#4/32:

Goose bumps punch

Sugar & Soul
#4/32:

Goose bumps punch

To give all your party guests the creepy-crawlies, simply make a kid-friendly punch and add some worms!

#5/32:

The alien brain hemorrhage

Heather Barnett/SheKnows
#5/32:

The alien brain hemorrhage

This extraterrestrial cocktail creation will make your stomach churn — in the sweetest possible way.

#6/32:

Black sangria

Eden/Sugar and Charm
#6/32:

Black sangria

Blackberries, black grapes and black plums provide a fruity backdrop to this deep, dark sangria

#7/32:

Garnished bloody mary

Kate/Nugget Markets
#7/32:

Garnished bloody mary

Whip together any bloody mary recipe, and simply garnish with an eyeball — or, you know, a sliced radish and olive.

#8/32:

Candy corn Jell-O shots

Liz/Hoosier Homemade
#8/32:

Candy corn Jell-O shots

What's not to love about candy corn Jell-O shots? Leave out the booze for a kid-friendly version.

#9/32:

Candy corn martini

Alicia French/SheKnows
#9/32:

Candy corn martini

The only thing better than a cute little candy corn shot is a layered candy corn martini, made with coconut liqueur.

#10/32:

Black light lemonade

McKenzie/Girl Loves Glam
#10/32:

Black light lemonade

This lemonade is so pretty you might think it's complicated, but all you need is a black light, tonic and lemonade.

#11/32:

Candy corn milkshake

Kara/Kara's Party Ideas
#11/32:

Candy corn milkshake

Vanilla ice cream and orange sherbet might make this creamy milkshake an all-time kid favorite.

#12/32:

The devil's margarita

Jennifer/Show Me the Yummy
#12/32:

The devil's margarita

An apothic red floater on top of a frozen margarita gives this cocktail a devious vibe.

#13/32:

Fizzy pumpkin party drinks

Whitney Coy/SheKnows
#13/32:

Fizzy pumpkin party drinks

Punch turns into something special when you serve it up in jack-o'-lantern jars for sipping.

#14/32:

Ghost milkshake

Kim/TomKat Studio
#14/32:

Ghost milkshake

These whipped-up milkshakes are so cute your guests will almost hate to taste them.

#15/32:

Glow-in-the-dark cocktail

Claire Gallam/SheKnows
#15/32:

Glow-in-the-dark cocktail

The tonic water in this simple cocktail is what makes the drink light up with a black light.

#16/32:

Mounds milkshake

Patricia Conte/SheKnows
#16/32:

Mounds milkshake

We all know that Halloween is really about the chocolate. Prove it with this chocolaty, candy-infused milkshake.

#17/32:

Eerie punch

Whitney Coy/SheKnows
#17/32:

Eerie punch

Double, double, toil and trouble: Green, glowing punch is enough to make your guests scream with delight.

#18/32:

The morphing martini

Heather Barnett/SheKnows
#18/32:

The morphing martini

This wild drink changes color before your very eyes and also lets off a head-turning vapor.

#19/32:

The blackbeard

Todd/Honestly Yum
#19/32:

The blackbeard

Dark as night, this blackbeard cocktail is perfect for a spirited and spooky affair.

#20/32:

Lemonhead martini

Patricia Conte/SheKnows
#20/32:

Lemonhead martini

Creepy drinks aren't your thing? No worries. Just serve up a cocktail that's candy-inspired for Halloween instead.

#21/32:

Weeping woman

Yvette/Muy Bueno Cookbook
#21/32:

Weeping woman

Brandy and citrus flavors are the base of this drink. Want the spook? Add a touch of dry ice for effect.

#22/32:

Vampire cocktail

Krissy/Self Proclaimed Foodie
#22/32:

Vampire cocktail

Raspberry purée and cooked sugar comprise this cocktail's bloody infusion.

#23/32:

Magic potion punch

Sara/Bitz n Giggles
#23/32:

Magic potion punch

Lemon and grape are the flavors of this drink, but we know it's special because it fizzes like a magic potion.

#24/32:

The poisoned apple

Kelli/Minted
#24/32:

The poisoned apple

Tequila is the poison of choice, and its heartiness pairs nicely with the apple flavors in this sinister beverage.

#25/32:

Pretzel milkshake

Elaina Verhoff/SheKnows
#25/32:

Pretzel milkshake

Need some salt to cut through all the sweets on your palate? Try on this salty pretzel milkshake for size.

#26/32:

Slime punch

Christina Caldwell/SheKnows
#26/32:

Slime punch

This bright green punch is citrus flavored and nonalcoholic for all the little ones.

#27/32:

Pumpkin patch punch

Todd/Honestly Yum
#27/32:

Pumpkin patch punch

Carve out a pumpkin punch bowl for your party centerpiece. The pumpkin punch isn't so bad either.

#28/32:

Pumpkin shooters

Claire Gallam/SheKnows
#28/32:

Pumpkin shooters

Call us nuts, but a savory sipper sounds perfect for a cool Halloween evening. 

#29/32:

Eyeball punch

Heidi/Happiness is Homemade
#29/32:

Eyeball punch

The eyeballs in this icky punch are made from blueberries and lychees. Terrifying!

#30/32:

Vampire milkshake

Claire Gallam/SheKnows
#30/32:

Vampire milkshake

Red food gel is all this vanilla milkshake needs to look like pure mischief. And it is — vodka is a secret ingredient.

#31/32:

Caramel apple fireball shots

Oh, Bite It!
#31/32:

Caramel apple fireball shots

Save these sweet-yet-punchy shots for the end of the night instead of raiding your kids' Halloween candy.

#32/32:

30 Halloween drinks for spooky boozers and tiny teetotalers

SheKnows
#32/32:

30 Halloween drinks for spooky boozers and tiny teetotalers

Pin now, shake up some drinks later!

Related Slideshows

These 34 Ghoulish Halloween Foods Are the Perfect Touch for Your Halloween Party

9 PB&J Recipes That'll Bring an Instant Smile to Your Kid's Face

15 Healthy Fall Grain Bowls to Throw Together This Season
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started