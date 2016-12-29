'Star Wars'-inspired recipes you don't need The Force to make

With Rogue One finally hitting theaters this month and the recent sad death of Carrie Fisher, it seems like this New Year's Eve is the perfect time to host a Star Wars-themed party — and we're kicking things off for you with some treats that are more adorable than anything we've ever seen in this galaxy (or any other galaxies far, far away).
And really, who's going to say "no" to a Yoda Soda or S'morestroopers?
Originally published October 2016. Updated December 2016.
These Princess Leia cupcakes with Oreo hair buns are a cute tribute to Fisher.
Each of these Star Wars-inspired push pops represents a different character in the series. One R2-D2, please!
This Wampa suffered a brutal attack — from your fork, that is.
These C-3PO ice cream sandwiches are perfect for warmer weather.
For the refined Star Wars fans, these ginger cookies with apricot filling will really hit the spot with a warm cuppa.
These adorable Jawa cookie cupcakes just happen to be vegan, so everyone can enjoy.
Eat this salted caramel and Biscoff cookie sarlacc cake before it has time to bite you back.
I won't rebel against having more than one of these cute rebel Hera cupcakes.
These delightful tarts are filled with Sith strawberry and Rebellion rhubarb jam. Yum!
These ingenious S'morestroopers will make you wonder why you haven't been eating them all along.
This fun breakfast is perfect for kids who like their bacon Chewie, not chewy.
You've got to admire the detail that went into these Admiral Ackbar cupcakes.
These Death Star Oreo truffles are so tasty they'll be the star of any meal.
Quench your thirst with this citrusy Yoda soda. Mmm... lime-lemon it is flavored.
This Stormtrooper cheese ball is actually super easy to make — it takes only 15 minutes to put together.
Thanks to fluffy coconut, this Wampa cake looks just like the real thing. Terrifyingly delicious!
This easy Star Wars snack is perfect for a last-minute party.
You never know when Yoda might pop up and really cake on the wisdom.
Yummy Yoda and Darth Vader pizza is just a can of olives and bag of broccoli away.
These Star Wars macarons might take time to master, but much like Jedi skills, they're well worth it.
This recipe makes a chocolate cookie dough that's perfect for even the most intricate Star Wars cookie cutters.
Star Wars fans will be seriously impressed by this Yoda roll cake.
Dark chocolate Darth Vaders full of peanut butter are an irresistible treat.
You'll need a strong stomach to eat one of these disturbing sarlacc cupcakes.
Movie theater popcorn and your favorite flick are combined seamlessly in these popcorn balls.
Fudgy with a peppermint kick, these Jawa brownie bites are as fun as they are tasty.
Tangy and green, these Yoda shortbreads are perfect for teatime.
If you can hunt down Star Wars marshmallow cereal, then this is the cake for you.
Some clever icing work makes these Star Wars character gingerbread cookies really stand out.
Reach for a bowl of this Star Wars treat mix the next time you marathon the movies at home.
Ditch the Oreos, and try these lemony Yoda sandwich cookies instead.
Sweet and sandy (with sugar, that is), Stormtroopers never looked so unintimidating.
Why wait until someone's birthday to make this festive Star Wars cake?
Chewie would definitely approve of this sweet and tasty likeness.
Princess Leia has never looked so adorable as on these iced sugar cookies.
These elaborate Star Wars cookies are almost more museum-worthy than snackable.
Chewie and chewy, these cookies won't disappoint any fans of the franchise.
Slightly abstract in design, these Yoda matcha truffles sound delicious.
Originally published April 2016. Updated Oct. 2016.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!