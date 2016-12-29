Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Food

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2016 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

'Star Wars'-inspired recipes you don't need The Force to make

Justina Huddleston

by

Justina Huddleston is an editor and the head writer for TDmonthly Magazine. She has been a freelance writer for several years, though her real passion is cooking. You can see the recipes she creates on her vegan food blog, A Life of Litt...

View Profile
#1/39:

Galactic 'Star Wars' goodies

Diana Johnson/SheKnows
#1/39:

Galactic 'Star Wars' goodies

With Rogue One finally hitting theaters this month and the recent sad death of Carrie Fisher, it seems like this New Year's Eve is the perfect time to host a Star Wars-themed party — and we're kicking things off for you with some treats that are more adorable than anything we've ever seen in this galaxy (or any other galaxies far, far away).

And really, who's going to say "no" to a Yoda Soda or S'morestroopers?

Originally published October 2016. Updated December 2016.

#3/39:

'Star Wars' push pops

Bakingdom
#3/39:

'Star Wars' push pops

Each of these Star Wars-inspired push pops represents a different character in the series. One R2-D2, please!

#4/39:

Severed Wampa arm cake

Just Jenn Recipes
#4/39:

Severed Wampa arm cake

This Wampa suffered a brutal attack — from your fork, that is.

#5/39:

C-3PO ice cream sammy

Just Jenn Recipes
#5/39:

C-3PO ice cream sammy

These C-3PO ice cream sandwiches are perfect for warmer weather.

#6/39:

Qui-Gon Jinn-ger snaps

Big Flavors from a Tiny Kitchen
#6/39:

Qui-Gon Jinn-ger snaps

For the refined Star Wars fans, these ginger cookies with apricot filling will really hit the spot with a warm cuppa.

#7/39:

Jawa vegan cupcakes

Just Jenn Recipes
#7/39:

Jawa vegan cupcakes

These adorable Jawa cookie cupcakes just happen to be vegan, so everyone can enjoy.

#8/39:

Sarlacc Bundt cake

Yummy Crumble
#8/39:

Sarlacc Bundt cake

Eat this salted caramel and Biscoff cookie sarlacc cake before it has time to bite you back.

#9/39:

Rebel Hera cupcakes

Just Jenn Recipes
#9/39:

Rebel Hera cupcakes

I won't rebel against having more than one of these cute rebel Hera cupcakes.

#10/39:

'Star Wars' tartlets

Coffee and Crumpets
#10/39:

'Star Wars' tartlets

These delightful tarts are filled with Sith strawberry and Rebellion rhubarb jam. Yum!

#11/39:

Campfire S'morestrooper

Just Jenn Recipes
#11/39:

Campfire S'morestrooper

These ingenious S'morestroopers will make you wonder why you haven't been eating them all along.

#12/39:

'Star Wars' breakfast

Carrie Elle
#12/39:

'Star Wars' breakfast

This fun breakfast is perfect for kids who like their bacon Chewie, not chewy.

#13/39:

Admiral Ackbar cupcakes

Just Jenn Recipes
#13/39:

Admiral Ackbar cupcakes

You've got to admire the detail that went into these Admiral Ackbar cupcakes.

#14/39:

Death Star Oreo truffle

Tastefully Frugal
#14/39:

Death Star Oreo truffle

These Death Star Oreo truffles are so tasty they'll be the star of any meal.

#15/39:

Yoda soda

Hi Cookery
#15/39:

Yoda soda

Quench your thirst with this citrusy Yoda soda. Mmm... lime-lemon it is flavored.

#16/39:

Cheesy Stormtrooper

Diana Johnson/SheKnows
#16/39:

Cheesy Stormtrooper

This Stormtrooper cheese ball is actually super easy to make — it takes only 15 minutes to put together. 

#17/39:

'Star Wars' Wampa cake

Yummy Crumble
#17/39:

'Star Wars' Wampa cake

Thanks to fluffy coconut, this Wampa cake looks just like the real thing. Terrifyingly delicious!

#18/39:

Lightsaber pretzels

Two Sisters Crafting
#18/39:

Lightsaber pretzels

This easy Star Wars snack is perfect for a last-minute party.

#19/39:

'Star Wars' Bundt cake

Sugar Swings
#19/39:

'Star Wars' Bundt cake

You never know when Yoda might pop up and really cake on the wisdom.

#20/39:

'Star Wars' pizza

Soliloquy of Food
#20/39:

'Star Wars' pizza

Yummy Yoda and Darth Vader pizza is just a can of olives and bag of broccoli away.

#21/39:

R2-D2 macarons

Semi Sweet Designs
#21/39:

R2-D2 macarons

These Star Wars macarons might take time to master, but much like Jedi skills, they're well worth it.

#22/39:

Brownie rollout cookies

Lovin' From The Oven
#22/39:

Brownie rollout cookies

This recipe makes a chocolate cookie dough that's perfect for even the most intricate Star Wars cookie cutters.

#23/39:

'Star Wars' Yoda roll cake

Michelle Clausen/SheKnows
#23/39:

'Star Wars' Yoda roll cake

Star Wars fans will be seriously impressed by this Yoda roll cake.

#24/39:

Darth Vader peanut butter cups

Bakers and Best
#24/39:

Darth Vader peanut butter cups

Dark chocolate Darth Vaders full of peanut butter are an irresistible treat.

#25/39:

'Star Wars' sarlacc cupcakes

Yummy Crumble
#25/39:

'Star Wars' sarlacc cupcakes

You'll need a strong stomach to eat one of these disturbing sarlacc cupcakes.

#26/39:

Death Star popcorn balls

The Seaman Mom
#26/39:

Death Star popcorn balls

Movie theater popcorn and your favorite flick are combined seamlessly in these popcorn balls.

#27/39:

'Star Wars' peppermint Jawa brownies

Yummy Crumble
#27/39:

'Star Wars' peppermint Jawa brownies

Fudgy with a peppermint kick, these Jawa brownie bites are as fun as they are tasty.

#28/39:

Green tea-lemon Yoda shortbread cookies

Cooking is Messy
#28/39:

Green tea-lemon Yoda shortbread cookies

Tangy and green, these Yoda shortbreads are perfect for teatime.

#29/39:

'Star Wars' devil’s food cake

Neurotic Baker
#29/39:

'Star Wars' devil’s food cake

If you can hunt down Star Wars marshmallow cereal, then this is the cake for you.

#30/39:

'Star Wars' gingerbread cookies

Bake at 350
#30/39:

'Star Wars' gingerbread cookies

Some clever icing work makes these Star Wars character gingerbread cookies really stand out.

#31/39:

'Star Wars' treat mix

Kix
#31/39:

'Star Wars' treat mix

Reach for a bowl of this Star Wars treat mix the next time you marathon the movies at home.

#32/39:

Meyer lemon Yoda sandwich cookies

The Crepes of Wrath
#32/39:

Meyer lemon Yoda sandwich cookies

Ditch the Oreos, and try these lemony Yoda sandwich cookies instead.

#33/39:

Stormtrooper Sandies

Mama Grubbs Grub
#33/39:

Stormtrooper Sandies

Sweet and sandy (with sugar, that is), Stormtroopers never looked so unintimidating.

#34/39:

'Star Wars' birthday cake

Rose Bakes
#34/39:

'Star Wars' birthday cake

Why wait until someone's birthday to make this festive Star Wars cake?

#35/39:

'Star Wars' Chewbacca doughnuts

Just Jenn Recipes
#35/39:

'Star Wars' Chewbacca doughnuts

Chewie would definitely approve of this sweet and tasty likeness.

#36/39:

Princess Leia sugar cookies

I Heart Baking
#36/39:

Princess Leia sugar cookies

Princess Leia has never looked so adorable as on these iced sugar cookies.

#37/39:

'Star Wars' cookie art

The Simple Sweet Life
#37/39:

'Star Wars' cookie art

These elaborate Star Wars cookies are almost more museum-worthy than snackable.

#38/39:

Chewie Wookiee cookies

Diamonds for Dessert
#38/39:

Chewie Wookiee cookies

Chewie and chewy, these cookies won't disappoint any fans of the franchise.

#39/39:

Yoda matcha truffles

Diamonds for Dessert
#39/39:

Yoda matcha truffles

Slightly abstract in design, these Yoda matcha truffles sound delicious.

Originally published April 2016. Updated Oct. 2016.

Related Slideshows

Ease gently into the new year with these hangover-soothing breakfast dishes

New Year’s brunch recipes so easy you could cook them with a hangover

The ultimate list of New Year’s Eve finger foods
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!