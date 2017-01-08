The truth behind why you crave all those crazy things during pregnancy

I'm Sarah - wife to my amazing husband, John, and mom to two little girls, Cami and Maisie. I used to work in the finance industry before having my daughters, and now I'm a freelance personal finance writer and blogger. I love being wi...

Pregnancy cravings are no joke — that uncontrollable urge to eat one very specific thing in mass quantities is very real. Being that crazy cravings hit 50 to 90 percent of pregnant women, it's safe to say that if you've ever been with child, then you have probably experienced that deep, insatiable hunger at 2 in the morning for something absurd.

Pregnancy cravings differ from a regular craving in the sense that they are about a million times stronger. You wake up with a burning desire for a Chipotle burrito or an ice-cold root beer and will go out of your way to satisfy it. You'll drive miles upon miles to extinguish the craving and have no shame in waking up your husband in the middle of the night to go buy and cook you bacon. Hey, what baby wants, baby gets, right?

But why do we intensely crave certain foods while pregnant? There's actually a little bit of science behind those insane hankerings for random things like pickles and ice chips.

1. Ice

Pregnant women love to chew on ice. Seems strange, since it's not really a food and doesn't seem in any way satisfying to those of us not with child, but for some reason pregnant women just can't get enough. Those with anemia are more likely to be seen chewing on ice, since it can relieve inflammation of the mouth and tongue (a common symptom of anemia).

2. Chocolate

Chocolate — or any sweet, for that matter — is something pregnant women can't get enough of. This could be because chocolate makes you happy, and since there's no drinking for pregnant women, chocolate is literally the next best thing. An old wives' tale states that if you crave sweets, it means you're carrying a girl.

Tip: If you're worried about indulging too much, satisfy your chocolate craving by drizzling low-fat chocolate syrup onto fresh fruit.

3. Spicy foods

Spicy foods, such as curry or hot red peppers, are yet another common craving among pregnant women. Interestingly enough, it's because hot foods make the body sweat, which cools off the body. If you're currently expecting, then you know it's almost impossible to stay cool. Try adding some spice to your next meal to see if it helps cool you down.

4. Pickles

Women who crave pickles could be low in sodium, but there's no real proof of this. Some like the crunch, some like the vinegar, and some like the refreshing taste. Whatever it is, pickle cravings are nothing to be too concerned about. They're low in calories, easy to get and inexpensive.

5. Potato chips

Potato chips, like pickles, are loaded with salt. Again, you could be low in sodium, but more than likely you're just desiring something salty and crunchy, and potato chips are what comes to mind. Since they're high in fat and calories, try reaching for these alternatives instead.

6. Fruit

Pregnant women don't crave just junk food (surprisingly!) — they crave fruit as well. You (and your body) want a healthy baby, so sometimes it needs extra-healthy foods to make sure that happens. Fruits, such as watermelons and grapes, are cool and refreshing, all while providing your body and baby with a boost of vitamin C.

7. Lemon

It's not unheard of to see a pregnant woman eating a straight lemon or adding a ton of it to their water. Pregnant women crave sour foods. The reason? Your taste buds change, and typically you like to "shock" them with super-sour or super-spicy foods.

8. Ice cream

Ice cream is sweet, it cools you off, and it's rich and creamy. With so many flavors to choose from, a pregnant woman could literally spend hours in the ice cream aisle. For a healthier version, buy low-fat vanilla frozen yogurt, and top with fresh fruit. You might kill two cravings in one sitting.

9. Soda

If you've experienced or are experiencing morning sickness, then a fizzy, carbonated soda might be just what you need. Carbonation settles the stomach and may take away that queasy feeling you've had all day. Try ginger ale or Sprite, as caffeinated beverages should be avoided during pregnancy.

10. Coffee

Even though some doctors say it's a no-no, coffee is commonly craved by pregnant women, especially those who drank it before conceiving. Coffee makes you more alert and decreases headaches and depression. Check with your doctor before deciding to partake in a cup o' joe, though.

