These baking bloggers will inspire you — or at least make you crave some sweets

If you're looking to upgrade your baking skills, it's a glorious time to be alive. The fabulous thing about the 21st century is that gorgeously styled cooking and baking inspiration is only a mouse click away. Artfully created blog posts are everywhere, and our favorite bloggers have become experts on how to virtually walk us step-by-step through making Pinterest-worthy baked goods.

So next time you get that baking itch (or just want to ogle some food porn), refer to these creative baking bloggers. You're welcome.

1. Desserts with Benefits

Not only are Desserts with Benefits' recipes obsession-worthy (hello, banana toffee chocolate pie? Yes, please!), but they're also — drum roll — healthy. That's right, Jessica (the mastermind behind the blog) uses good-for-you ingredients to make treats we can all feel great about eating. Her recipe index also categorizes all of her creations by diet, so if you have any gluten, egg or sugar restrictions you can rest easy. Can't beat that with a stick.

Originally published February 2013. Updated February 2017.