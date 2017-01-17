It seems like a crazy mash-up, but Fruit Roll-Ups fortune cookies are perfect for Valentine's Day

Sandra Denneler is a SheKnows Expert who's been making and doing her entire life. Growing up, her favorite book was the 1973 World Book Encyclopedia's Childcraft Volume 11, Make and Do. An art director at Wichita State University, Sandra...

Image: Sandra Denneler/SheKnows

Print

Sure, you can bake those three dozen individually frosted cupcakes for your co-workers and your kids' Valentine's Day party at school — or you can go ahead and save yourself a ton of time by whipping together totally adorable Fruit Roll-Up fortune cookies for your valentines this year.

They're cute, they're unique, and you can include a personalized message in each one. Perfect for Valentine's Day.

Fruit Roll-Ups fortune cookie valentines

One Fruit Roll-Up makes one fortune cookie, so a box of 10 Fruit Roll-Ups will make 10 valentines.

Ingredients and supplies:

1 box Fruit Roll-Ups

Permanent marker

Parchment paper (Don't use plain paper; it will stick to the Fruit Roll-Up.)

1 (2-inch) round cookie cutter

Directions:

1. Create your message

Write messages with a permanent ink marker on parchment paper.

Image: Sandra Denneler/SheKnows

2. Prepare your Fruit Roll-Ups

Unroll 1 Fruit Roll-Up (any flavor you prefer), and cut it into 4 squares.

Image: Sandra Denneler/SheKnows

3. Slice with cookie cutters

Stack the 4 squares on top of one another, and cut with the 2-inch round cookie cutter.

Image: Sandra Denneler/SheKnows

4. Insert the message

Place your message in the center of the stacked circles, and fold in half, like a taco.

Image: Sandra Denneler/SheKnows

5. Form the fortune cookies

Grab the corners, and crease in the middle, pinching to form the fortune cookie shape. Pinch the shape together in the middle until it sticks and stays folded.

Image: Sandra Denneler/SheKnows

Pass them out to your valentines.

Image: Sandra Denneler/SheKnows; Graphic: Tiffany Egbert

