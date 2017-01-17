It seems like a crazy mash-up, but Fruit Roll-Ups fortune cookies are perfect for Valentine's Day

Sure, you can bake those three dozen individually frosted cupcakes for your co-workers and your kids' Valentine's Day party at school — or you can go ahead and save yourself a ton of time by whipping together totally adorable Fruit Roll-Up fortune cookies for your valentines this year.
They're cute, they're unique, and you can include a personalized message in each one. Perfect for Valentine's Day.
One Fruit Roll-Up makes one fortune cookie, so a box of 10 Fruit Roll-Ups will make 10 valentines.
Write messages with a permanent ink marker on parchment paper.
Unroll 1 Fruit Roll-Up (any flavor you prefer), and cut it into 4 squares.
Stack the 4 squares on top of one another, and cut with the 2-inch round cookie cutter.
Place your message in the center of the stacked circles, and fold in half, like a taco.
Grab the corners, and crease in the middle, pinching to form the fortune cookie shape. Pinch the shape together in the middle until it sticks and stays folded.
Pass them out to your valentines.
