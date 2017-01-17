Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Food

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Fruit Roll-Ups fortune cookie valentines are actually super easy to make

Sandra Denneler

by

Sandra Denneler is a SheKnows Expert who's been making and doing her entire life. Growing up, her favorite book was the 1973 World Book Encyclopedia's Childcraft Volume 11, Make and Do. An art director at Wichita State University, Sandra...

View Profile
Image: Sandra Denneler/SheKnows
Print

It seems like a crazy mash-up, but Fruit Roll-Ups fortune cookies are perfect for Valentine's Day

Sure, you can bake those three dozen individually frosted cupcakes for your co-workers and your kids' Valentine's Day party at school — or you can go ahead and save yourself a ton of time by whipping together totally adorable Fruit Roll-Up fortune cookies for your valentines this year.

More: A DIY Doritos bouquet is the Valentine's Day gift your snack lover craves

They're cute, they're unique, and you can include a personalized message in each one. Perfect for Valentine's Day.

Fruit Roll-Ups fortune cookie valentines

One Fruit Roll-Up makes one fortune cookie, so a box of 10 Fruit Roll-Ups will make 10 valentines.

Ingredients and supplies:

  • 1 box Fruit Roll-Ups
  • Permanent marker
  • Parchment paper (Don't use plain paper; it will stick to the Fruit Roll-Up.)
  • 1 (2-inch) round cookie cutter

Directions:

1. Create your message

Write messages with a permanent ink marker on parchment paper.

It seems like a crazy mash-up, but Fruit Roll-Ups fortune cookies are perfect for Valentine's Day
Image: Sandra Denneler/SheKnows

2. Prepare your Fruit Roll-Ups

Unroll 1 Fruit Roll-Up (any flavor you prefer), and cut it into 4 squares.

It seems like a crazy mash-up, but Fruit Roll-Ups fortune cookies are perfect for Valentine's Day
Image: Sandra Denneler/SheKnows

More: 6 fun food crafts that make delicious Valentine's Day gifts

3. Slice with cookie cutters

Stack the 4 squares on top of one another, and cut with the 2-inch round cookie cutter.

It seems like a crazy mash-up, but Fruit Roll-Ups fortune cookies are perfect for Valentine's Day
Image: Sandra Denneler/SheKnows

4. Insert the message

Place your message in the center of the stacked circles, and fold in half, like a taco.

It seems like a crazy mash-up, but Fruit Roll-Ups fortune cookies are perfect for Valentine's Day
Image: Sandra Denneler/SheKnows

5. Form the fortune cookies

Grab the corners, and crease in the middle, pinching to form the fortune cookie shape. Pinch the shape together in the middle until it sticks and stays folded.

It seems like a crazy mash-up, but Fruit Roll-Ups fortune cookies are perfect for Valentine's Day
Image: Sandra Denneler/SheKnows

Pass them out to your valentines.

It seems like a crazy mash-up, but Fruit Roll-Ups fortune cookies are perfect for Valentine's Day
Image: Sandra Denneler/SheKnows; Graphic: Tiffany Egbert

More: Valentine's Day martini menu

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

It seems like a crazy mash-up, but Fruit Roll-Ups fortune cookies are perfect for Valentine's Day
Image: Brandi Bidot/SheKnows

Updated by Sarah Long on 1/17/17

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Food

Slideshows
25 over-the-top Super Bowl snacks worth every calorie
Quick empanadas your kids will gladly eat
16 Easy Buddha bowls for healthy eating all week
19 reasons chicken tenders make the perfect dinner hack
Related Articles
Hot
New in Food & Recipes
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!