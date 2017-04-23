These smoothie recipes for kids will make your morning breakfast routine speedier and healthier

If you're locked in a constant battle to get your kids to eat a healthy meal in the morning, we've got one word for you: Smoothies. Fresh fruit smoothies are high in fiber, low in fat and loaded with vitamins and antioxidants. Basically, they're a power breakfast that will put a little long-lasting pep in a child's step before they head off to school. Not only that, they are sweet and tasty — so there's no way your kid will turn one away. The best part? They're super-easy to make.
Not all children are instantly jazzed about the idea of having fruit for breakfast, but if you use frozen fruit instead of ice, smoothies get a thick, creamy texture that's not unlike a milkshake. Not to mention frozen fruit adds a huge flavor boost.
Here are three smoothie recipes that my kids can't get enough of — but don't stop here. Have fun mixing and matching your (and your kids') favorite fruits and vegetables to come up with your own smoothie masterpieces.
Add all ingredients into blender and blend until smooth. If you find the consistency of your smoothies to be too thick, add small amounts of water or milk until desired consistency is achieved.
Note: If you do not have frozen fruit to use for the smoothies, fresh fruit will work just fine. If using fresh fruit, make sure to add 1-2 cups of ice to the other ingredients before blending.
Each recipe yields about 4 (8 ounce) smoothies.
Originally published January 2013. Updated April 2017.
