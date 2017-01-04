Baking eggless? No problem — we've got swaps aplenty

Katherine Martinelli is an internationally published food and travel writer and photographer who contributes regularly to publications on three continents. She recently released her first cookbook, Puff Pastry at Brunch: 10 Sweet and Sa...

If you're on a specialized diet or have an egg allergy, you probably already know that pretty much every baking recipe calls for them. It's a frustrating fact — but there are alternatives you can use to whip up incredible baked goods sans egg.

Whether eggs make you sick or you're knee deep in a baking project and just realized you're out, these egg substitutes will change your world.

1. Applesauce

Use 1/4 cup of unsweetened applesauce in place of one egg in most baking recipes. Some sources say to mix it with 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder. If all you have is sweetened applesauce, then simply reduce the amount of sugar in the recipe. Applesauce is also a popular healthy replacement for oil in many baked goods.

2. Banana

Use 1/4 cup of mashed banana (from about half a banana) instead of one egg when baking. Note that this may impart a mild banana flavor to whatever you are cooking, which could be a good thing.

3. Flaxseeds

Believe it or not, hearty-healthy flaxseeds can be used as an egg substitute! Simply mix 1 tablespoon of ground flaxseeds with 3 tablespoons of water until fully absorbed and viscous. Use in place of one egg. (You can use pre-ground flaxseeds or grind them yourself in a spice or coffee grinder.)

