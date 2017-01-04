Sections
6 brilliant egg swaps that will work for any baker

Image: Visualhunt/Original photo was cropped but not altered for this article.
Baking eggless? No problem — we've got swaps aplenty

If you're on a specialized diet or have an egg allergy, you probably already know that pretty much every baking recipe calls for them. It's a frustrating fact — but there are alternatives you can use to whip up incredible baked goods sans egg.

Whether eggs make you sick or you're knee deep in a baking project and just realized you're out, these egg substitutes will change your world.

More: How long eggs are good for in the refrigerator — and when to worry

Image: SheKnows

1. Applesauce

Use 1/4 cup of unsweetened applesauce in place of one egg in most baking recipes. Some sources say to mix it with 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder. If all you have is sweetened applesauce, then simply reduce the amount of sugar in the recipe. Applesauce is also a popular healthy replacement for oil in many baked goods.

2. Banana

Use 1/4 cup of mashed banana (from about half a banana) instead of one egg when baking. Note that this may impart a mild banana flavor to whatever you are cooking, which could be a good thing.

More: 17 super-easy bread recipes even an amateur baker can pull off

3. Flaxseeds

Believe it or not, hearty-healthy flaxseeds can be used as an egg substitute! Simply mix 1 tablespoon of ground flaxseeds with 3 tablespoons of water until fully absorbed and viscous. Use in place of one egg. (You can use pre-ground flaxseeds or grind them yourself in a spice or coffee grinder.)

Next up: Vegetable oil

Originally published June 2016. Updated January 2017.

1 of 2
