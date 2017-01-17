Do not be defeated by the dreaded burnt pot — cleaning it up is easier than you think

Laura Williams, M.S.Ed. is a personal trainer, freelance writer and entrepreneur who works with a wide variety of fitness clients. She's the founder of the popular website, - Girls Gone Sporty , and she's the host of the High Impact Blogg...

Image: Angelo DeSantis/Getty Images

You've spent all night over a hot stove to create the perfect meal, and all you want to do now is melt into the couch and flip on Netflix — or basically anything that doesn't involve being in the kitchen. But as you start to rinse out that last pot you realize you've burnt the thing to a crisp. This sucker is ruined. Ruined!

Seriously though, even the most scorched pot on earth is salvageable. We've got a few tried-and-true methods you can use to make a burnt or boiled-over pot look as good as new again.

What you'll need:

White vinegar

Baking soda

Water

Double-sided sponge

Step 1

Fill the pot or pan with a layer of water. The amount of water you use will vary based on the depth of the pot and the area of the stain. You want the water level to be at or near the height of the stain while still providing enough room for the addition of vinegar and baking soda.

Add about a cup of vinegar to the pot, again adjusting the amount of vinegar based on the depth of the pot and the area of the stain. For very large burns, add more vinegar. For smaller burns or shallower pans, add less.

Updated January 2017.