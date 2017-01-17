Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Food

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Clean a burnt pot in 4 easy steps, no crying necessary

Laura Williams

by

Laura Williams, M.S.Ed. is a personal trainer, freelance writer and entrepreneur who works with a wide variety of fitness clients. She's the founder of the popular website, - Girls Gone Sporty, and she's the host of the High Impact Blogg...

View Profile
Image: Angelo DeSantis/Getty Images
Print

Do not be defeated by the dreaded burnt pot — cleaning it up is easier than you think

You've spent all night over a hot stove to create the perfect meal, and all you want to do now is melt into the couch and flip on Netflix — or basically anything that doesn't involve being in the kitchen. But as you start to rinse out that last pot you realize you've burnt the thing to a crisp. This sucker is ruined. Ruined!

Seriously though, even the most scorched pot on earth is salvageable. We've got a few tried-and-true methods you can use to make a burnt or boiled-over pot look as good as new again.

What you'll need:

  • White vinegar
  • Baking soda
  • Water
  • Double-sided sponge

Step 1

Fill the pot or pan with a layer of water. The amount of water you use will vary based on the depth of the pot and the area of the stain. You want the water level to be at or near the height of the stain while still providing enough room for the addition of vinegar and baking soda.

More: Natural ways to clean your kitchen, because chemicals are not delicious

Add about a cup of vinegar to the pot, again adjusting the amount of vinegar based on the depth of the pot and the area of the stain. For very large burns, add more vinegar. For smaller burns or shallower pans, add less.

Next up: Step 2

Originally published December 2011. Updated January 2017.

1 of 2
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Food

Slideshows
23 luscious red velvet desserts to celebrate Valentine's Day
25 over-the-top Super Bowl snacks worth every calorie
Quick empanadas your kids will gladly eat
16 Easy Buddha bowls for healthy eating all week
Related Articles
Hot
New in Food & Recipes
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!