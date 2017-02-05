Don't let your gluten-free lifestyle keep you from being a master in the kitchen

When you first go gluten-free, it's usually your baking that takes the hardest hit. How can you convert a beautiful layer cake to gluten-free and still expect it to be good? Believe it or not, there are some easy recipe hacks that allow you to nix the gluten — and still keep your baked goods delicious.
Almost all recipes can be altered to be gluten-free. Give these tips and swaps a try.
Substitute all-purpose gluten-free flour in place of all-purpose regular flour at a ratio of 1:1. Try Bob's Red Mill all-purpose gluten-free flour. If you are baking items such as cakes and/or breads, add 1 teaspoon of xanthan gum.
Try omitting the flour altogether. If you are craving peanut butter cookies, for example, try this simple recipe without the flour.
Yields 6 – 8
In place of flour in a recipe, try this combination.
Arrowroot powder can be used in place of xanthan gum if you are having a hard time finding the latter. As a general rule, use 1/2 teaspoon of arrowroot powder for each cup of wheat flour called for in any recipe. Note: Round up if the recipe calls for a partial cup.
Other ingredients in the recipe may need to be adjusted when trying new flours and flour combinations. For example, use 2-1/2 teaspoons of baking powder for every cup of flour used in a recipe. Some flours may be a bit drier, so you may have to add additional liquid ingredients, such as water or oil, depending on what the recipe calls for.
