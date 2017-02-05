Don't let your gluten-free lifestyle keep you from being a master in the kitchen

SheKnows how-to do it: Learn how to do anything with step-by-step guides and tips on just about everything! Get more great how-to guides and step-by-step tips here . What do you want to know?

Image: arinahabich/iStock/360/Getty Images

Print

When you first go gluten-free, it's usually your baking that takes the hardest hit. How can you convert a beautiful layer cake to gluten-free and still expect it to be good? Believe it or not, there are some easy recipe hacks that allow you to nix the gluten — and still keep your baked goods delicious.

Almost all recipes can be altered to be gluten-free. Give these tips and swaps a try.

1. Swap the flour

Substitute all-purpose gluten-free flour in place of all-purpose regular flour at a ratio of 1:1. Try Bob's Red Mill all-purpose gluten-free flour. If you are baking items such as cakes and/or breads, add 1 teaspoon of xanthan gum.

More: Coconut-veggie Fried Brown Rice is a Healthier Spin on Takeout

2. Eliminate the flour

Try omitting the flour altogether. If you are craving peanut butter cookies, for example, try this simple recipe without the flour.

Image: SheKnows

Simple gluten-free peanut butter cookie recipe

Yields 6 – 8

Ingredients:

1 cup peanut butter

1 cup sugar

1 – 2 eggs (depending on how moist you want them to be)

Directions:

Heat the oven to 350 degrees F. Blend the ingredients, and place the dough on a cookie sheet. Bake for about 10 minutes.

3. Create a gluten-free flour mixture

In place of flour in a recipe, try this combination.

3 parts white or brown rice flour

2 parts potato starch

1 part tapioca flour/starch

1 teaspoon xanthan gum for every 1-1/2 cups flour mixture

More: No-bake Chocolate-almond Butter Cups Are Ridiculously Easy to Make

4. Consider arrowroot powder

Arrowroot powder can be used in place of xanthan gum if you are having a hard time finding the latter. As a general rule, use 1/2 teaspoon of arrowroot powder for each cup of wheat flour called for in any recipe. Note: Round up if the recipe calls for a partial cup.

More: Baked Ziti Gets a Gluten-free Makeover Thanks to Quinoa Pasta

5. Experiment with ingredients

Other ingredients in the recipe may need to be adjusted when trying new flours and flour combinations. For example, use 2-1/2 teaspoons of baking powder for every cup of flour used in a recipe. Some flours may be a bit drier, so you may have to add additional liquid ingredients, such as water or oil, depending on what the recipe calls for.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

Image: Brandi Bidot/SheKnows

Updated by Sarah Long on 2/6/17