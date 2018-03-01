It just wouldn't be St. Patrick's Day without green booze, so we're telling you how to make it

St. Patrick's Day just wouldn't be St. Patrick's Day without green beer — even if the official color of the holiday is actually blue because it's the color associated with St. Patrick.
We'll give you a moment to let that fun fact sink in...
OK, now that you've wrapped your head around how bizarre that is, let's get back to why we're all here: green beer. And we have a step-by-step guide for how to make the best green beer ever. Don't worry, though, if beer isn't your thing, we've got some pretty tasty green cocktail recipes for you too.
More: Boozy Lucky Charms Milkshake Will Start Your St. Patrick's Day Off Right
Now, let's get down to business. Here's all you need to know to get your suds a vibrant shade of emerald green.
No, it doesn't have to be low in calories, but the color of the beer you use is important. You want to use a light-colored beer so the food coloring will easily mix. Using a dark beer (like Guinness) will require too much food coloring, which may change the flavor of the beer — or not even color the beer at all.
Making green beer is super-easy, being as that there are only two ingredients: beer and food coloring.
Start by adding three drops of green food coloring for each bottle of beer. Adding the food coloring to the bottom of an empty glass works best because when you pour the beer on top, it will help mix it. Adjust the color by adding more dye if you like.
Blue food coloring works also because when mixed with a brighter yellow beer, it makes for a nice green-colored brew. But be sure to test a drop of blue in a taster of the beer to see the result.
Now, on to the cocktails!
Makes 1 cocktail
Makes 1 cocktail
Makes 1 cocktail
Recipe from Rachel Willis of Real Housemoms
Makes 1 cocktail
More: 11 Foods to Dye Green For a Festive St. Patrick's
A version of this article was originally published in March 2009.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started