A traditional holiday dinner planned from start to finish

Feel like there's no end to your Pinterest searches for the best holiday recipes? We feel you. We did the digging for you so you can put together a classic and delicious holiday feast for everyone you love. Whether you've got vegetarians or total traditionalists, this is a list that will please almost everyone.

1. A great green bean casserole

This green bean casserole is made from scratch and absolutely delicious. We especially love the "fried" onions, which are plentiful in this recipe.

2. Dry turkey brining

Don't have it in you to soak a turkey in saltwater? This dry brine will make the skin extra crispy while keeping the meat moist.

3. Beef tenderloin

If you're going with a tenderloin instead of a bird, we highly recommend this garlic-rosemary beef recipe.

4. Absolutely incredible mashed potatoes

In case your family's handed-down mashed potato recipe feels a little lacking, this recipe will make the creamiest, most delicious spuds you've ever tasted.

5. Old-school sweet potato casserole

If sweet potato casserole is a must-have on your holiday table, this recipe will help you make it perfectly.

6. Pie

Everyone has their favorite pie, but we're especially fond of this cranberry-pear option. Seasonal but still a bit surprising, just the way we like it.

7. Hot cider

This cider is everything you need to warm everybody up before or after dinner. Want to make a boozy option for the grown-ups? We've got recipes for that too.

8. Eggnog

Making your own eggnog is so much better than the store-bought version, and this recipe shows you how. Want even more variety? We've collected all the best eggnog recipes.