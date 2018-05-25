Nothing says summer like eating fried chicken in the pool, right?

Aly Walansky is a freelance writer and editor based in New York City. She lives with her two Shorkie-Tzus, Scarlette and Max, and a display of pink polka-dot-themed home decor -- not to mention a selection of flavored vodka. Check out he...

The weather is finally warming up, the sun is out, and Memorial Day weekend finally here. It’s the unofficial start of summer, and people are planning their warm-weather getaways.

The summer staycation is an ideal retreat for many of us who can’t afford to or have no time to travel. And as long as you can find a pool, lake or an ocean, that's really all you need, right? Well, KFC is celebrating summer staycations and pool fun by giving consumers a chance to win a limited-edition pool floatie inspired by Colonel Sanders himself. Yes, really. Sadly, it isn't actually for sale, so you have to enter for a chance to win one of these truly unique floaties.

It doesn’t matter if you are at a resort in Cancun or at a local beach, you will get tons of attention if you float by with the colonel, we have no doubt. It's also pretty decked out: It has two cup holders: one for a beverage and one for a bucket of chicken. I mean, if you've got chicken and a cold beverage, what else could you possibly need?

To enter for a chance to win this one-of-a-kind pool accessory, all you have to do is visit the KFC floatie website and submit your email.