 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Food

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2018 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:

Salad Lovers, Rejoice! Romaine Lettuce Is Now E. Coli Free

Colleen Stinchcombe

by

Causes & Culture

I'm the Community Editor at SheKnows. My perfect day would be camped in the middle of nowhere, reading an excellent book and writing something true.

View Profile
Image: Getty Images
Print

Salads are safe again according to the CDC

Salad lovers, it’s time to relax. We know things have been tense since an E. Coli outbreak was linked to chopped romaine lettuce in April. The outbreak was linked to at least one death and 75 hospitalizations — the last thing any of us are anticipating from eating a salad. The Centers for Disease Control told people to avoid any romaine lettuce — lettuce! — if they couldn’t confirm the origin (the outbreak was from Yuma, Arizona), though they never officially recalled it.

More: 10 Smoothies Filled With Summer's Best Superfoods

Well, the panic is over. We can all eat romaine in peace again according to a news release from the Food and Drug Administration and the CDC. Yuma, Arizona, growers confirmed the last harvest was April 16, and because romaine only has a 21-day shelf life, they’re confident it’s no longer on grocery shelves.

More: Amazon Announces Deep Discounts at Whole Foods for Prime Members

But that doesn’t mean they’re super clear on what happened, especially since the outbreak doesn’t seem to be targetable to a single entity. “The ongoing traceback investigation indicates that the illnesses associated with this outbreak cannot be explained by a single grower, harvester, processor, or distributor. While traceback continues, FDA will focus on trying to identify factors that contributed to contamination of romaine across multiple supply chains. The agency is examining all possibilities, including that contamination may have occurred at any point along the growing, harvesting, packaging, and distribution chain before reaching consumers.”

More: Low-Carb Bowls Are the Best Lazy Lunch Formula

That’s unnerving, because E. coli can be so serious. Although most people recover from E. coli infections — which tend to cause symptoms like fever, diarrhea, stomach cramps and vomiting — within a week, the bacteria can cause extreme injury or be fatal. Of the 75 hospitalizations from this outbreak, 20 people suffered kidney failure. One of them is in a coma.

Still, at this point, there’s no reason to suspect lettuce will make you sick, the CDC says. So, salad is back on the table. But we won't blame you if you opt for kale.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us
Slideshows
Stuffed Veggies Are the Easiest Summer Meal — Here Are Our Favorites
The Savory Cocktails You Need to Try This Summer, & No, We Don't Mean Bloody Marys
24 Vegetarian BBQ Ideas to Grill at Your Next Backyard Party
The Perfect Summer Cocktail for Every Zodiac Sign
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Why Pink Staged a 'Sit-In' at Her Daughter's School
  2. You Can Get a Wendy's Frosty for 50 Cents
  3. These Red Flags May Mean You Shouldn't Take the Job
Hot
New in Food & Recipes
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started