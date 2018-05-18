Kensington Palace released footage of the royal wedding cake

I'm the Community Editor at SheKnows. My perfect day would be camped in the middle of nowhere, reading an excellent book and writing something true.

Image: Getty Images

Print

Everyone has their favorite part of a wedding. For some, it’s the dress; for some, it’s the kiss; and for some, it’s the food — especially the cake. While we’ll have to wait until Saturday for the first two, you’re in luck if you want to see the cake. Kensington Palace has just released a brief interview with Claire Ptak, the pastry chef in charge of the cake.

More: Everything We Know About Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Wedding So Far

Turns out, Ptak has been able to use the royal kitchens for her creations. “We’ve been so lucky to work here at Buckingham Palace to bake the cakes and ice the cakes,” she says in the video.

Watch as baker Claire Ptak begins work on the #RoyalWedding Cake! pic.twitter.com/OTdcF9hc0a — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 18, 2018

More: Heathrow Airport Is Throwing a Royal Wedding Party for Passengers

She also confirms again that the cake is a lemon and elderflower flavor, adding that it features an Amalfi lemon curd and an Swiss meringue buttercream frosting with elderflower.

More: Meghan Markle Confirms Her Dad Will Not Attend the Royal Wedding

Ptak revealed that the cake will be assembled at Windsor Castle tomorrow on location, including adding tons of fresh flowers as decoration.

If you want even more behind-the-scenes looks at wedding cake prep, take a look at Ptak’s Instagram account. On Monday, she posted several cartons of lemons with the caption, “And so it begins.”

And so it begins A post shared by Violet By Claire Ptak (@violetcakeslondon) on May 14, 2018 at 9:45pm PDT

She followed up with another cake that looks suspiciously like we imagine the wedding cake will look (with light-colored frosting and fresh flowers) with the elusive caption, “Petal perfect.”

Petal perfect A post shared by Violet By Claire Ptak (@violetcakeslondon) on May 15, 2018 at 2:15am PDT

There’s also a post hinting that she’ll be creating tiny cupcakes for street parties thrown for the royal wedding.

Cupcakes are made for street parties A post shared by Violet By Claire Ptak (@violetcakeslondon) on May 16, 2018 at 2:43am PDT

Anyway, it looks delicious, and now we’re going to be craving cake all day and wondering what we could have done to get an invite.