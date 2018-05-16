If you thought Froot Loops were all the same flavor, their new version will change your mind

I'm the Community Editor at SheKnows. My perfect day would be camped in the middle of nowhere, reading an excellent book and writing something true.

Depending on who you ask, Froot Loops have either always had multiple flavors to match their multiple colors... or it's all the same flavor and just a trick of the tongue. Either way, they were always good for turning your milk into a fun rainbow, and now the cereal brand has announced a new wild berry flavor. Plus, they're changing up their traditional loop style to throw in some colorful purple star-shaped cereal.

The new cereal is the first new flavor for the brand in 10 years and has been described as tangy, sweet and fruity.

"Our colorful loops are both beloved and iconic, and now fans will have a new way to do 'Whatever Froots their Loops' throughout the day," Teresa Lindsey-Houston, senior marketing director for Kellogg's Morning Foods, said in a statement. "New Kellogg's Wild Berry Froot Loops delivers a wild new fruity taste experience that bursts from the box, no matter when or where it's opened."

Cereal isn't just for breakfast, of course, and we'd be lying if we said a bowl of Froot Loops didn't sound like an excellent post-dinner snack — especially if you're hungry for a little nostalgia.

In case you're in the mood for a bowlful of cereal, don't worry — there are plenty of other ways to try the new treat. Kellogg's has recommended them as a topping for a royal wedding-themed dessert, for example.

You can find the new wild berry-flavored Froot Loops at all major retailers and expect prices to be between $4.69 and $5.79 per box.

Blessed be the Froot Loops, friends.