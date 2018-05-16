Whole Foods will give 10 percent off sale items to Amazon Prime members

I'm the Community Editor at SheKnows. My perfect day would be camped in the middle of nowhere, reading an excellent book and writing something true.

Image: Getty Images/Design: Kenzie Mastroe/SheKnows

Print

Amazon is sticking by its promise to cut prices at Whole Foods this week, announcing via press release that Prime members will receive an additional 10 percent discount on sale items and that they’ll be creating a rotating list of best-selling items that will be slated for discounts.

The program has been launched in Florida at all Whole Foods stores and will expand to all other U.S. Whole Foods and Whole Foods Market 365 stores later this summer. Members can take advantage of the discounts by scanning their Whole Foods Market app at checkout or provide their Prime-linked phone number for savings.

More: Amazon Will Now Deliver Packages to Your Car in 37 Cities

"Our vision is that every day Prime makes your life better, easier and more fun, and shopping at Whole Foods Market with exclusive deals and savings is all of this and more," vice president of Amazon Prime Cem Sibay said in a statement.

More: What to Buy & What to Skip at Whole Foods

The news comes after Amazon announced a price hike for Prime membership by $20 a year, from $99 to $119.

More: The Jurassic World-Themed Blizzards Are Back at Dairy Queen

To give you a sense of discounts to expect, here are some of the discounts available at Florida stores through May 22:

Sustainable wild-caught halibut steaks: $9.99 per pound, save $10 per pound

Organic strawberries: 1 pound for $2.99, save $2

Cold-brew coffee at Allegro coffee bars: 50 percent off 16 ounces

Kind granola: 11-ounce bags 2 for $6

365 Everyday Value sparkling water: Buy one 12-pack case, get one free

Magic Mushroom Powder: 50 percent off

The discount joins other perks Amazon has added since the Whole Foods merger, like free two-hour grocery delivery in 10 cities and 5 percent back on the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card when swiped at Whole Foods along with reducing prices across the store.