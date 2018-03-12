Why we're all for Caulipower & its carb-slashing miracle flour

Jenn is perhaps best known as the author of the popular parenting blog Breed ‘Em and Weep (2005-2012). She’s written for many magazines, newspapers and websites, including Brain, Child Magazine, Literary Mama, and The Boston Globe. Jenn’...

Have you been Caulipower-deflowered yet? The cleverly named brand made foodies and low-carbers weak in the knees with its cauliflower crusts and veggie-packed ready-made pizzas. Now, Caulipower has become the heartthrob of health-conscious cooks everywhere with the debut of Cauli-Flour. Yup, Caulipower wins the race to create the first-ever vegetable-based flour, and as Delish pointed out, you can snag some on Amazon starting today.

Don't mistake this magic foodstuff for grated cauliflower rice that some folks like to put in baked goods. Cauli-Flour is the same consistency as regular flour. And all you math-challenged cooks will love this selling point: You can totally substitute it cup for cup with any other flour in any recipe. For reals. How amazing is that?

There are two versions. The original is available now, but a paleo version will be launching in April. Both flours are completely gluten-free and list cauliflower as the No. 1 ingredient. The original Cauli-Flour contains rice flour, quinoa flour and cane sugar as well. The paleo will have tapioca, arrowroot and almond flours. We bet you're curious about the stats so we'll get right to it: How does 320 calories, 8 grams of fiber, and 60 grams of carbs (in the original) sound? Just for reference, a regular cup of all-purpose white flour has 455 calories, only 3 grams of fiber and (ouch) 95 grams of carbs.

So what can you do with it? That's the point: anything. Cauliflower-based breakfast treats like waffles and pancakes and bagels and muffins, dessert treats like brownies and cookies and pie. You can sneak vegetables into your children's treats! That's gold. Still not convinced? Well, the company kind of expected that. On the front of each package, there's reassurance for you doubters: "Yep. We're serious." The company also wants you to know they've got Cauli-Flour recipes waiting on their site for you to get you started: "breaded" chicken and paleo brownies among others.

Oh yes, friends. Heed the siren call of the bulbous cauliflower. It's time to become a Cauli-Flour child.