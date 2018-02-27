Here's how to score a free Auntie Anne's pretzel

Aly Walansky is a freelance writer and editor based in New York City. She lives with her two Shorkie-Tzus, Scarlette and Max, and a display of pink polka-dot-themed home decor -- not to mention a selection of flavored vodka. Check out he...

They say there’s no such thing as a free lunch, but it turns out there is — if you are eating a pretzel.

To celebrate its 30th birthday, Auntie Anne’s is giving away a free pretzel to everyone in America on March 3. And even better, this is truly 100 percent free with no catch — no code, app download or coupon required.

To score your free pretzel, visit any Auntie Anne’s location on March 3 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for a free original or cinnamon-sugar pretzel. People who stop by for their free pretzel will also get a buy-one, get-one-free coupon valid through March 31 and while supplies last. So, it’s sort of like you are not getting one free pretzel, but two.

Technically, though, is it even only two? If you live near a bunch of Auntie Anne’s, why not try to hit them all?

"Thirty years is a big milestone and there is no one we would rather celebrate it with than the pretzel lovers around the world," said Heather Neary, president of Auntie Anne's, in a press release. "We've celebrated a lot of good times together over the last 30 years and we are very excited to embark upon our next 30 years and beyond."

We’re all about people giving us presents for their birthdays. Just don’t expect us to do the same. We like to be the ones getting the gifts!