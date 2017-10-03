Starbucks will be adding a whole new level of delicious to their PSLs

Pumpkin spice may have gotten a reputation for being pretty basic, but we couldn’t imagine getting through the cooling days of October without a pumpkin spice latte by our side. And we’re not sorry.
More: 5 Pumpkin spice recipes to get more fall flavor in your life (VIDEO)
According to Business Insider, Starbucks is taking the already beloved PSL and upgrading it via the addition of pumpkin spice whipped cream.
Starbucks is adding #pumpkin spice-flavored whipped cream to the menu. https://t.co/D3M7yR7Vek via @BI_RetailNews— iheartpumpkin (@iheartpumpkin_) October 3, 2017
The whipped cream — which is already perfection in our fantasies — is a blend of "pumpkin, cinnamon, ginger, clove, and nutmeg." It’s meant for seasonal drinks such as the aforementioned PSL, but this is Starbucks. You can put that whipped cream on any drink creation you wish. The seasonal maple-pecan latte or pumpkin cheesecake Frappuccino seem like perfect matches to us, though.
More: Ways to pumpkin spice up your life
Hurry, though. Pumpkin spice whipped cream is not a permanent addition to the menu and will only be available this weekend from Thursday, Oct. 5 through Sunday, Oct. 8.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started