Starbucks has 2 new fall drinks, & neither of them have anything to do with pumpkin

Image: Starbucks

Starbucks has two new drinks this fall, and no, we're not talking about the pumpkin spice latte or the salted caramel mocha Frappuccino.

The first one snuck in under the radar. Apparently, Starbucks locations inside Target stores in the U.S. have been low-key slinging an exclusive new beverage — the dark mocha Frappuccino. If you love chocolate, this one is for you. It's made with dark cocoa, coffee, milk and ice, then blended and topped with a vanilla-infused whipped cream.

Lest you think it'll be hard to get your hands on one of these limited-time beverages, fear not — they're currently for sale at nearly 1,500 Starbucks locations inside Target nationwide. The dark mocha Frappuccino will be available until supplies last.

Next up? Cold-pressed espresso. Starbucks has introduced this new brewing method at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Seattle. Cold-pressed espresso is made with a combination of traditional espresso and cold brew coffee methods. In this case, espresso grounds are steeped in cold water for 45 minutes, and the cold water is then forced upward through the grounds and filters out as a smooth yet still potent espresso.

The cold-pressed espresso will be used as the base for a new menu of sparkling beverages, including a sparkling cold-pressed Americano, a cold-pressed ginger fizz and a cold-pressed Americano Exploration Flight.

If you can't make it to the Seattle roastery, who knows? If the method takes off, maybe someday we'll see the cold-pressed espresso in the regular stores too, used in our iced lattes, Americanos and the like.

So yes, you should still indulge in your favorite pumpkin spice drink this fall. But don't forget that there's even more seasonal goodness you could be exploring!