Butterbeer Marshmallows Exist, & Fall Feels More Magical Than Ever

Justina Huddleston

Justina Huddleston is an editor and the head writer for TDmonthly Magazine.

Image: XO Marshmallows
Bless the people who just invented butterbeer marshmallows

Marshmallows are truly a year-round treat, from cocoa in the winter to Peeps in the Spring and, of course, s'mores in the summer. And now there's a 'mallow that's perfect for fall thanks to the new butterbeer marshmallows from XO Marshmallows.

I always think of Harry Potter when fall rolls around, wishing that I could be wearing chunky-knit sweaters in Scotland and sipping warm butterbeer at The Three Broomsticks with my friends. But in lieu of that, these marshmallows will do the trick.

More: 3 magical ways to make Harry Potter's butterbeer

They're made with a custom butterbeer sauce swirled throughout along with a sprinkle of warming spices like cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves. You can eat them on their own, plop them in your latte, cocoa or apple cider or use them to make the last s'mores of the season while it's still warm enough to fire up the grill.

More: 20 butterbeer recipes to enchant your autumn

The company is selling the marshmallows online during the month of September only, with a box of a dozen going for $7.95. But if you want an even better experience, you can head to the XO Marshmallow Café + Wonderland in Chicago, which is serving up custom hot and frozen drinks made with the butterbeer 'mallows, and you can get s'mores made with them too. Um, I think I just discovered my dream restaurant!

More: Harry Potter-themed restaurant has a totally magical menu

So don your Hogwarts house scarf (Hufflepuff all the way!), and get ready to embrace fall with every bite of your butterbeer marshmallows. With snacks like this, it's easy to say goodbye to summer.

