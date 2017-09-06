Stop everything, because millennial pink chocolate now exists

Justina Huddleston is an editor and the head writer for TDmonthly Magazine. She has been a freelance writer for several years, though her real passion is cooking. You can see the recipes she creates on her vegan food blog, A Life of Litt...

Print

Every now and then, there comes a trend that takes over everything, from decor and fashion to food. Millennial pink is one of those trends, but instead of getting tired of it, I continue to be amazed by all the ways it's incorporated into our lives.

The most exciting one so far, IMHO, is ruby chocolate, a new chocolate formula produced by Barry Callebaut, the famous chocolatier. The pink-colored, fruity-flavored chocolate recently debuted at an event in Shanghai, China. There hasn't been a totally new kind of chocolate introduced to the market since white chocolate got its start 80 years ago, so this is a very big deal, and not just because the color is totally on-trend.

More: Krispy Kreme Is Releasing a Pumpkin Spice Doughnut — There's Just One Catch

Ruby chocolate isn't artificially dyed to achieve its pink hue. It's made from ruby cocoa beans, which make red cacao powder when they're processed. Reportedly, the chocolate has its own flavor too — it's rumored to be a little more fruity than the dark, milk or white chocolate you're used to, with a "tension between berry-fruitiness and luscious smoothness" that's unique to this new varietal according to the company.

More: Starbucks Now Has a Turmeric Latte, but There's a Catch

There's no word on when we can actually start buying up all this chocolate, but the company did say they see big potential for it to be produced at a variety of price points. That's good news if you sometimes just want a quick and easy chocolate fix (and, uh, who doesn't?) instead of shelling out more cash for something fancy.

Watch this space for an update on when the amazing-seeming ruby chocolate will be commercially available. Until then, I guess we can all just get our millennial pink food fix with these pineapples.