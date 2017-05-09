Amal Clooney is helping George lean into middle age with a custom birthday cake

Justina Huddleston is an editor and the head writer for TDmonthly Magazine. She has been a freelance writer for several years, though her real passion is cooking. You can see the recipes she creates on her vegan food blog, A Life of Litt...

George Clooney is really leaning into the rich older daddy thing. I mean, he's literally a father now, he's married and he and one of his business partners, Cindy Crawford's husband Rande Berger, celebrated their birthdays with a novelty cake, courtesy of Amal Clooney. (Fun fact: George Clooney and Rande Berger own neighboring homes in Los Cabos, Mexico! #BFFgoals).

George Clooney turned 56 on Saturday, May 6 — Berger turned 55 a couple of weeks ago — and their tequila business reminds me of all my uncles who got into home brewing in their 50s, except on a grander scale. The super-realistic cake based on the tequila business just seals the deal — there's something so corny about the whole situation that it's kind of hard to remember that Clooney is an A-list heartthrob actor and not one of my friend's dads.

Celebrating our Birthdays @casamigos style. Thanks for the cool cake Amal. #houseoffriends A post shared by Rande Gerber (@randegerber) on May 8, 2017 at 6:43am PDT

Considering the fact that Casamigos is their own brand of tequila, the cake is basically just showing Clooney and Berger hanging out at work. Imagine getting a cake for your birthday designed to look like you and a co-worker hovering around the copy machine or ringing up customers at the store or sitting on your couch while watching Parks and Rec and writing? Kind of weird, right?

But celebrities are different from us, and even though Casamigos is a lucrative business, it's a passion project and not a career that was born out of any true need for money. I guess that's what keeps it fun — for most of us, a work-themed cake would take the joy right out of our party, but for wealthy hobbyists like these two buddies, it's just a reminder of the good life.

Here's hoping that Clooney and Berger enjoyed their birthday party — and that they had enough tequila on hand to erase the mental images of their loved ones snacking on those eerily-realistic cake bodies and faces.

