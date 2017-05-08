Breakfast and dessert are both ruined thanks to these disastrous recalls

Justina Huddleston is an editor and the head writer for TDmonthly Magazine. She has been a freelance writer for several years, though her real passion is cooking. You can see the recipes she creates on her vegan food blog, A Life of Litt...

Image: Getty Images

Print

Did you have a relaxing weekend? Perhaps one that involved eating ice cream, pancakes, French toast or waffles? Well, we've got some bad news. Two brands selling some of your favorite foods — Ben & Jerry's and Aunt Jemima — announced product recalls.

Aunt Jemima's announced a major recall of all its frozen pancakes, waffles and French toast due to a possible listeria contamination.

Pinnacle Foods, the parent company of Aunt Jemima, issued the recall after routine testing at one of their plants indicated the presence of listeria. Hungry Man Selects Chicken & Waffles is also being recalled, as it uses Aunt Jemima frozen waffles. Thankfully, the company's dry pancake mixes are not affected.

More: Super-easy homemade ice cream, no machine required

You can see the full list of recalled products here. If you have one of the recalled items, you can return it to the store where you purchased it for a full refund or you can call Pinnacle Foods at 1-888-299-7646.

But the stressful news isn't over yet!

Ben and Jerry's is also recalling boxes of its Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint Slices. Apparently, some of the boxes might actually contain Vanilla Peanut Butter Cup Pint Slices instead. While both sound delicious, the packaging doesn't declare that the product contains or might contain peanuts, which is a huge allergy hazard to anyone who needs to stay away from peanut butter.

More: 21 Pancake recipes to wake up your loved one with

The recalled product has a UPC code of 076840657940, best-by date of AUG1218LT2 and lot number of AUG1218LT2. If you have one of the recalled boxes, keep the cardboard box and call 877-270-7397 for a replacement coupon.

So if you were planning on getting through today by treating yourself to an epic waffle sundae, you may need to think again. Mondays, am I right?

More: 20 Awesome Homemade Waffles to Try This Weekend Instead of Going Out to Brunch