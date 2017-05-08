The new July Fourth limited-edition Oreos feature Pop Rocks-inspired filling

Aly Walansky is a freelance writer and editor based in New York City. She lives with her two Shorkie-Tzus, Scarlette and Max, and a display of pink polka-dot-themed home decor -- not to mention a selection of flavored vodka. Check out he...

Image: Oreo

Print

Along with Starbucks and KFC, Oreo is another brand whose sensational, limited-edition products keep us on our toes (and rolling our eyes) every week. From Swedish Fish to Peeps, Oreo's special flavors are starting to seem a little random — but hey, we're game.

In its latest attention-grabbing move, Oreo is launching a Fireworks flavor in the lead-up to summer and July Fourth. These new Oreos feature red and blue candy chunks mixed into the traditional sandwich filling you’d expect in an Oreo. Much like Pop Rocks, you’ll feel a little buzz on your tongue as you eat the cookie. Apparently they're calling this “popping candy” — because, y'know, branding and all, guys

More: Oreo Thins will change the way you eat your favorite cookie

Whether or not the Fireworks Oreos create a spark (see what we did there?), Oreo is already considering their next limited-edition flavor. They're launching a #MyOreoCreation contest on Instagram or Twitter, and the winner will not only get to decide on the next crazy limited-edition flavor, but could also win $500,000 — the real prize in our book! Three finalists will win $25,000.

Either way, that'll buy a whole lot of cookies…

More: Key Lime Pie Oreos are the latest in cookie flavors we're not sure we need