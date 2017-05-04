 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Food

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:

The One Thing You Should Never Do With Watermelon

Justina Huddleston

by

Justina Huddleston is an editor and the head writer for TDmonthly Magazine. She has been a freelance writer for several years, though her real passion is cooking. You can see the recipes she creates on her vegan food blog, A Life of Litt...

View Profile
Image: Getty Images
Print

We're seriously grossed out that a pro chef would put this on his watermelon

Nothing screams summer like juicy, ripe slices of watermelon. So watching a supposed professional chef take a perfectly sweet watermelon and ruin it with prepackaged taco seasoning is enough to make me sad and nauseous at the same time.

More: Brilliant "peeled" watermelon party trick will win summer

I mean, you shouldn't really even use taco seasoning on tacos. That premade stuff is basically garbage — by the time you get it, the flavors of the spices are totally muted, so they pile on buckets of salt to make it actually taste like something. You're much better off making your own seasonings from scratch.

Also, the chef puts way too much seasoning on each piece! Also, who cuts their watermelon into rectangles? Screw that.

More: 21 boozy, refreshing ways to drink your watermelon

If you're going to jazz up your melon, there are plenty of other options. Tajín Fruit Seasoning is a blend of chili peppers, salt and dehydrated lime juice that's perfect for sprinkling on fruit, and you can make an approximation of it yourself with a sprinkle of ground dried chilies, salt and a squeeze of fresh lime juice.

You can top your watermelon with basil and balsamic or drizzle it with honey and a scattering of chopped fresh mint. It's even good with cheese — sweetened cream cheese for dessert or salty feta at lunch.

But the one thing I think we can all agree on is that the packet of taco seasoning that's been slowly hardening in your cupboard over the past few months belongs in the garbage, not sprinkled atop your fresh summer watermelon.

More: 3 Surprising ways to cook with watermelon rinds

Tagged in
watermelon
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Food

Slideshows
5 Genius Ways to Cook This Year-Round Superfood
7 Retro Recipes That Are Totally Worth Making in 2017
12 Cooking Hacks From Badass Female Chefs
22 Mint Julep Recipes, Because It Ain't the Kentucky Derby Without One
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Trader Joe's Debuts Canned Wine Just in Time for Summer
  2. Why Some Women Are Choosing to Masturbate During Childbirth (Really)
  3. Ranking of All the Times the Real Housewives Were Shady Ice Queens
Hot
New in Food & Recipes
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started