Skippy peanut butter is leaving Canada, and people are in a full panic

Oh, Canada, land of poutine, Tim Horton's, Nanaimo bars and sadly, not Skippy peanut butter — anymore, at least. Skippy peanut butter was recently acquired by Hormel, and the company is pulling the product from Canadian shelves, causing a major outcry from stricken peanut butter consumers.

Citing the cost of distribution (Canada is huge, but they have a population of just 36 million, whereas, say, just the state of California has a population of 39 million), as well as the cost of the required French product labels, the company has withdrawn from the country, and people are. Not. Happy.

Apparently, people are stockpiling the Skippy they can still find on clearance shelves around the country and rationing out their peanut butter so it lasts as long as possible. Check out the frenzied Tweets below.

Skippy peanut butter is being discontinued in Canada. Prayer vigil tonight for the victims of this senseless act. pic.twitter.com/ovx0TWRsV4 — Sheila (@shewitsch) May 3, 2017

Forget blue and red, libs and PC. THIS is the real dividing line in our country.



SKIPPY FOR PRIME MINISTER https://t.co/8qZITKuDcQ — Randy Lee (@TheHogtownNinja) May 3, 2017

@Skippy say it ain't so? Why discontinue sales in Canada? #SKIPPY is the best by far IMO! — Jeff King (@kingjeff_king) May 3, 2017

We've been trying to track down jars of Skippy for a year. Denada. https://t.co/jpsWpt4qcP — y knot (@yknot05) May 3, 2017

Why can't Canadians just buy Skippy online? Well, it's actually pretty expensive to do that — around $10 for a single jar — and the American version of Skippy has 1 to 3 grams of added sugar that makes it taste entirely different than the Canadian recipe. (Hey! Why is ours less healthy?!)

While many are mourning the loss of the iconic brand, there are some who couldn't be happier to see it go.

Skippy peanut butter is disgusting — Hunter Jonn Delorme (@HunterOnTheJonn) May 3, 2017

Gee, don't mince words, buddy!

Still others have found a silver lining:

While it's sad to lose Skippy, I am thrilled at the prospect of fulfilling my lifelong dream of owning https://t.co/U7AuGkTVCx — Dan Lytwyn (@danlytwyn) May 3, 2017

(Would it be too mean if I bought that domain out from under him?)

Of course, it's little consolation to those who will be eating plain jelly sandwiches from now on without their blessed Skippy to rely on, but hey, at least someone's dream is coming true, right?

