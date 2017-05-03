 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Food

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:

Instagramming Your Food Could Help You Eat Healthier

Aly Walansky

by

Aly Walansky is a freelance writer and editor based in New York City. She lives with her two Shorkie-Tzus, Scarlette and Max, and a display of pink polka-dot-themed home decor -- not to mention a selection of flavored vodka. Check out he...

View Profile
Image: Getty Images
Print

Research shows that sharing photos of your meals might help you make better food choices

Many of us get the urge to whip out our phones at the table when we're about to dig into an especially epic pasta dish or amazing cheese board (possibly to the groans or eye rolls of our dining companions). But it turns out that posting food photos to social media platforms like Instagram could have a real health benefit. It might help you make better-for-you eating decisions according to a recent study by researchers at the University of Washington.

The researchers discovered that for many people on a diet, social media works as a form of food diary in the way you might use online support groups or apps like LoseIt or MyFitnessPal. They interviewed 16 people who often posted photos of what they ate on Instagram using hashtags like #FoodDiary or #FoodJournal.

The scientists found that logging meals on Instagram kept people honest, but also was a way for their friends and social media followers to offer encouragement to keep at it with the healthy choices. And unlike diet tracking apps, you can’t underestimate portion size or ingredients because it’s right there in front of you.

More12 Products the Kardashians have shamelessly endorsed on Instagram

Sure, a picture speaks volumes, but still, can't people self-edit and choose the story they want to tell? In other words, isn't it likely that plenty of us just don't post or tag those photos that we don’t want to be accountable for just like in any other food diary?

Yes, say the researchers, but we'll still know what we're doing. "When you only have one data point for a pizza or donut, it's easy to rationalize that away as a special occasion," senior study author Sean Munson, assistant professor of human-centered design and engineering at the University of Washington, told Science Daily. "But when you see a whole tiled grid of them, you have to say to yourself, 'Wait, I don't actually have that many special days.'"

Accountability is key for making healthy life choices. Our plans to eat better or drink less may go a lot better if supportive friends, family and co-workers are on our side. "Social influences can be very helpful in accountability of food intake," says Stephanie Greenspan, a registered dietitian practicing in Bergen County, New Jersey. "Any format in which an individual can make eating more mindful is useful in making healthy selections, whether it's through support groups in person, or receiving that support from a social media forum."

But maybe it's more than that. Does cooking and taking photos of the resulting meal give us a healthy and imaginative outlet in our stressed, busy lives? "There's a lot of research that connects creative expression with well-being," says Rebecca Lewis, in-house dietitian at HelloFresh. "When we're stressed, we need a fun outlet to express ourselves and release tension. Cooking allows expression of openness and curiosity about ingredients, recipes, and new cooking techniques — which are important components when we're making healthy lifestyle changes."

Of course, psychologically, we want to project the best versions of ourselves. "Posting on social media provides an outlet for feelings of approval to be communicated," says Lewis. "In turn, this keeps home cooks more motivated to keep cooking at home." So, unless your friends and followers are going to give you thumbs-ups, likes and encouraging comments in return for your photo of that gorgeous salad you're about to scarf, this food-logging technique may not be for you.

More20 Times Instagram made us drool on #TacoTuesday

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Food

Slideshows
12 Cooking Hacks From Badass Female Chefs
22 Mint Julep Recipes, Because It Ain't the Kentucky Derby Without One
11 Mother's Day Brunch Recipes Inspired by a ‘MasterChef Junior’ Champ
'Star Wars'-Inspired Recipes You Don't Need the Force to Make
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Trader Joe's Debuts Canned Wine Just in Time for Summer
  2. Why Some Women Are Choosing to Masturbate During Childbirth (Really)
  3. Ranking of All the Times the Real Housewives Were Shady Ice Queens
Hot
New in Food & Recipes
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started