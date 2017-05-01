 
Dunkin' Donuts Releases Frozen Coffee to Replace Coolattas

Aly Walansky

by

Aly Walansky

Image: Dunkin' Donuts
Dunkin' Donuts will give away free samples of its new Frozen Coffee on May 19

Some Dunkin' Donuts fans were bummed when the coffee chain recently announced the decision to phase out its decadent frozen Coffee Coolatta treat. Those people may or may not be glad to hear that Dunkies is replacing the sugar- and cream-laden, calorie-packed Coolatta with a comparable but less over-the-top menu item: Frozen Dunkin' Coffee.

Frozen Dunkin' Coffee is available starting today and is made with a special extract featuring 100 percent Arabica coffee blended with ice and dairy. Feeling torn about whether or not to try it? Well, you can do so at no cost on Friday, May 19, when participating Dunkin' Donuts across the nation will offer free 3.5-ounce samples of Frozen Dunkin' Coffee from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The frozen coffee can be customized with any Dunkin’ Donuts flavor swirl or shot, as well as the choice of cream or whole or skim milk. According to a press release, it still tastes creamy and rich, but is better, more modern and perhaps a tad healthier than the dessert-like Coolatta, which "wasn't good enough," and made Dunkin' think it needed to "contemporize its frozen platform."

In other words, customers were wising up to the fact that drinking a single Coolatta was the caloric equivalent of eating a bunch of donuts (and even worse sugar-wise). We'll hold off on judging until we've tasted the new concoction, but in the meantime, we have to applaud Dunkies for the idea, which seems smart and is definitely putting us even more in the mood for summer.

