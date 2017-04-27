Looking for a trendy new place to eat out? Try the Taco Bell test kitchen

Justina Huddleston is an editor and the head writer for TDmonthly Magazine. She has been a freelance writer for several years, though her real passion is cooking. You can see the recipes she creates on her vegan food blog, A Life of Litt...

Image: Getty Images

Print

We live in an age of crazy food trends, from Taco Bell burrito wrapper wedding dresses to Unicorn Frappuccinos (eye roll). The latest of those trends, in brick-and-mortar form, is that the Taco Bell test kitchen in Irvine, California, is now accepting reservations. So if you're looking for a super-trendy place to impress a new date (or your date just really loves Taco Bell), look no further.

Starting on Cinco de Mayo, there will be 32 reservations available to TBTK for a tasting event on May 19 that will feature brand-new products that haven't been released to the public yet along with new takes on your Taco Bell favorites — all free of charge.

More: Would You Wear a Burrito Wrapper Dress to Win a Free Wedding? This Woman Did

We're all sick of prime rib and molten chocolate lava cakes. That's why the Taco Bell test kitchen, home of culinary innovations like the Naked Chicken Chalupa and Doritos Locos Tacos, is the perfect place to take your foodie fiancé or burrito-loving BFF. It's not highbrow, sure, but it's a hell of a lot more interesting than the food being served up at a lot of standard date-night spots.

More: Taco Bell Crunchwrap Cheeto Sliders are here

Luckily, Taco Bell test kitchen isn't holding just one tasting. They plan to host a few more events throughout the year, so that more than just the lucky 32 can taste the new creations coming out of the most creative kitchen in the country.

I mean, any chef who can dream up the Triple Double Crunchwrap and Cinnabon Delights has surely got more than a little magic still up their sleeve, and I for one am dying for the chance to get a taste.

More: Taco Bell's Quesalupa: The deep, dark secret behind its hot new menu item