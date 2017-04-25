This collection of royal recipes will allow you to take your tea exactly like Queen Elizabeth II

Justina Huddleston is an editor and the head writer for TDmonthly Magazine. She has been a freelance writer for several years, though her real passion is cooking. You can see the recipes she creates on her vegan food blog, A Life of Litt...

Ever since I started watching The Great British Baking Show, I've become obsessed with the U.K.'s ritual of teatime. Those elegant savory dishes and tiny, perfectly executed sweet treats send a thrill through my heart, and I'm not alone — the queen is pretty fond of her tea too (and chocolate cake if you hadn't heard.)

If you're like me and into tea, you're definitely going to be excited about the new cookbook with recipes from the queen herself, royal chef Mark Flanagan and royal pastry chef Kathryn Cuthbertson, which will be available starting in May. It's called Royal Teas: Seasonal Recipes from Buckingham Palace and features 40 of the most beloved recipes served at afternoon teas at the palace each year.

The palace is notorious for its elegant tea service and flower-filled garden parties, and any recipe from the book is sure to make your kitchen feel a little bit more royal. But — and this is the best part — the cookbook doesn't just include recipes from Buckingham Palace staff.

It turns out that the queen herself loves baking and has a famous recipe for drop scones, or "Scottish pancakes," that she once served to President Dwight D. Eisenhower and his wife when they visited Balmoral Castle in 1959. That recipe is included in the book along with other classics like Yorkshire rhubarb crème brûlée tarts, sablé àux confiture (a fancy take on the popular Jammie Dodgers, a shortbread biscuit filled with jam) and the perfect Victoria sponge, which is a pretty big deal across the pond.

There are savory recipes too, like brioche crayfish cocktail buns, miniature game pies and quail scotch eggs, but I think we can all agree that most people will be buying this book for the sweet stuff.

You can get a copy of the book starting on May 8 from the Royal Collection Trust. In the meantime, you can test out the queen's recipe for Scottish pancakes here.

