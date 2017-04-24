Frito-Lay has recalled jalapeño-flavored potato chips that may be at risk of salmonella contamination

I'm a wife, mother, secondary school counselor, and writer. Combining my 20+ years in the health/wellness and counseling fields, I have found my passion in inspiring other women to be the best version of themselves. I have a B.S. in Exe...

Fans of jalapeño-flavored potato chips may need to find a new favorite snack food. According to the FDA, Frito-Lay announced a recall of select jalapeño-flavored Lay’s kettle-cooked potato chips and jalapeño-flavored Miss Vickie’s kettle-cooked potato chips due to the possibility of salmonella in the seasoning.

But before you go freaking out and believing that the runs you had this morning are directly related to this recall, it’s important to note that the FDA said that "no illness related to this matter has been confirmed to date."

So, salmonella actually hasn't even been found in Frito-Lay's supply — but the company said it was recalling the products "out of an abundance of caution.” And who can blame them given the crazy recalls that have been happening lately, from Whole Foods cheese to edamame? Buzzkill.

The chips affected by the recall were distributed to retail stores and vending machines and have a guaranteed fresh date of July 4 or prior. For more info, call Frito-Lay consumer relations at 866-272-9393 or visit www.jalapenochiprecall.com.

In case you happen to be one of those people who worry about everything (raises hand), there are a few key things to know about salmonella poisoning. It is a bacteria that makes people sick — sometimes really sick, especially if you fall into the high-risk category of elderly, infants and those with impaired immune systems.

Most people with salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps between 12 and 72 hours after infection according to the CDC. Seems quick, right? Well, if you end up with this lovely bacteria, you'd better plan on staying home for at least four days to a week, because that’s how long it’s going to take for most people to get rid of it. Yikes.

