Let this deconstructed parfait make your morning way less stressful

Maryal is a Phoenix-based journalist, producer and co-writer behind the blog Love and Specs. Over the years, Maryal has produced and reported for many different print publications and broadcast outlets, some of which include Arizona High...

OK, moms. How many times have you wished you could send your kid out the door with a healthy, delicious breakfast? Well, we've got good news. We have an easy deconstructed parfait that your kids will go nuts for — no fridge needed.

Ingredients:

GoGo squeeZ Strawberry YogurtZ

Whole-grain cereal

Strawberries and blueberries

Directions:

Just pop all of these items into a glass container, close the lid tightly and place it in their backpack.

This post was sponsored by the goodness of GoGo squeeZ® YogurtZ.