 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Food

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:

Don't Freak Out — Starbucks Is Adding Ice Cream to Its Menu

Justina Huddleston

by

Justina Huddleston is an editor and the head writer for TDmonthly Magazine. She has been a freelance writer for several years, though her real passion is cooking. You can see the recipes she creates on her vegan food blog, A Life of Litt...

View Profile
Image: Starbucks
Print

Starbucks ice cream is here to make us spend all our money and eat all the calories

Starbucks coffee is already addictive enough that I can't seem to stop throwing my money at them, but it looks like my problem's about to get a lot worse. The coffee giant is bringing ice cream coffee drinks — previously available only at their Seattle Roastery — to more than 100 locations across the country. It's half glorious, half terrifying.

More: 20 Boozy coffee drinks guaranteed to perk you up

The drink menu will include affogato (a scoop of ice cream topped with a shot of espresso), a cold-brew float and a cold-brew malted shake. Yes, my mouth just started watering — and I bet yours did too.

The menu is coming to 18 Starbucks Reserve bars — but if your city doesn't have a Starbucks Reserve, don't worry. An "inspired by the Roastery" ice cream menu is coming to 100 Starbucks across the country, which will whip up the ice cream drinks using Mora Iced Creamery ice cream, Espresso Roast and Nariño 70 cold brew.

More: 20 items that show your coffee addiction has gone too far

The ice cream drink menus launch today and are a litmus test for whether Starbucks will expand it to more stores. Considering that coffee and ice cream are already two of the best things in the world, I have a feeling we'll be seeing more of this mashup in the future.

But back to the real issue. I already blow too much hard-earned cash on frappuccinos — how will I be able to resist impulse-buying actual coffee-drenched ice cream? These are some serious first-world problems, folks.

More: 12 coffee add-ins that will make your mornings so much tastier

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Food

Slideshows
20 Grab-and-Go Breakfasts That Aren’t at All Depressing
15 Last-Minute Valentine's Day Recipes for Procrastinating Partners
18 Festive Valentine's Day Cocktails That Will Take Your Night Up a Notch
30 Days of 30-Minute Dinners
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. What Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen's Book Club Will (Probably) Look Like
  2. Do High-Tech Baby Monitors Do More Harm Than Good?
  3. Never Wait in Line at a Restaurant Again Thanks to Google Maps
Hot
New in Food & Recipes
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started