Starbucks ice cream is here to make us spend all our money and eat all the calories

Starbucks coffee is already addictive enough that I can't seem to stop throwing my money at them, but it looks like my problem's about to get a lot worse. The coffee giant is bringing ice cream coffee drinks — previously available only at their Seattle Roastery — to more than 100 locations across the country. It's half glorious, half terrifying.

The drink menu will include affogato (a scoop of ice cream topped with a shot of espresso), a cold-brew float and a cold-brew malted shake. Yes, my mouth just started watering — and I bet yours did too.

The menu is coming to 18 Starbucks Reserve bars — but if your city doesn't have a Starbucks Reserve, don't worry. An "inspired by the Roastery" ice cream menu is coming to 100 Starbucks across the country, which will whip up the ice cream drinks using Mora Iced Creamery ice cream, Espresso Roast and Nariño 70 cold brew.

The ice cream drink menus launch today and are a litmus test for whether Starbucks will expand it to more stores. Considering that coffee and ice cream are already two of the best things in the world, I have a feeling we'll be seeing more of this mashup in the future.

But back to the real issue. I already blow too much hard-earned cash on frappuccinos — how will I be able to resist impulse-buying actual coffee-drenched ice cream? These are some serious first-world problems, folks.

