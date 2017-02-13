Sargento cheese, Taylor Farms and Ruth's Salad have recalled products due to potential listeria contamination

Justina Huddleston is an editor and the head writer for TDmonthly Magazine. She has been a freelance writer for several years, though her real passion is cooking. You can see the recipes she creates on her vegan food blog, A Life of Litt...

I think most people subscribe to the motto: "Cheese makes everything better." If you fall into that category, you're in for a rude awakening today as news breaks of a cheese recall prompted by a potential listeria contamination (a type of bacteria that causes food poisoning, or worse in rare cases). Is nothing sacred anymore?!

Sargento, maker of fine prepackaged cheese, is recalling seven of its products due to a potential listeria contamination at the facilities of its cheese supplier Deutsch Kase Haus. Though the Indiana-based facility only supplies cheese used in two of Sargento's products, the company has expanded the recall to include five other products that were produced on the same line as those that may have been contaminated just to be safe.

The recall has had a ripple effect. Taylor Farms, a company that produces pre-made salads, has also joined the recall. It includes Sargento's Bevel Shred pepper jack cheese, which has possibly been contaminated, in some of its products. Taylor Farms is now recalling 6,630 pounds of its salads made between Feb. 6 and Feb. 9.

Get more information about the specific Sargento and Taylor Farms products being recalled here.

As if that weren't bad enough, Ruth's Salads, a company in North Carolina, is recalling some of its pimento cheese products due to an unrelated but still potentially deadly listeria contamination discovered during official food testing. Ruth's is recalling products made at its plant in Chester, South Carolina, including seven different varieties of pimento spread, the details of which can be seen here.

If you have any questions about the recalls, you can reach Sargento at 1-800-Cheese (cool number!) and Ruth's at 1-800-532-0409. In the meantime, maybe today's the day to start practicing vegan Monday...

Not a great day for cheese lovers, is it?

