 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Food

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:

Having Game of Thrones Withdrawal? This New Beer Might Help

Aly Walansky

by

Aly Walansky is a freelance writer and editor based in New York City. She lives with her two Shorkie-Tzus, Scarlette and Max, and a display of pink polka-dot-themed home decor -- not to mention a selection of flavored vodka. Check out he...

View Profile
Image: Brewery Ommegang
Print

Brewery Ommegang will release a new Game of Thrones-themed golden ale

While we’re all waiting for the seventh season of HBO mega-hit Game of Thrones to premiere (no date has been officially announced, leaving everyone eagerly guessing), we will at least have a beer to help us pass the time later this spring. HBO has again partnered with Brewery Ommegang to create the eighth Game of Thrones-themed beer: Bend the Knee Golden Ale.

More: Amazon's Proposed Robot Supermarket Is a Creepy Look at the Future

Bend the Knee, a Belgian-style beer, will be available both on draft and in a series of three collectible 750-milliliter bottles, and (of course) all the bottles will be finished in matte black. For series aficionados, which we assume you must be if you're collecting bottles of themed GoT beer, each bottle will be adorned with one of the three Great House sigils: Stark, Targaryen, or Lannister.

The beer is reported to be brewed with "pils malt and flaked oats and hopped with Saaz, Bravo and Styrian Golding hops" and will have a 9 percent alcohol content, which sounds pretty solid. It'll retail for $11 a pop, which isn't cheap for a single bottle of beer — then again, if you're saving those bottles as collectibles, maybe it's worth it.

More: 15 Kids' Foods Adults Need to Reclaim

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Food

Slideshows
15 Last-Minute Valentine's Day Recipes for Procrastinating Partners
18 Festive Valentine's Day Cocktails That Will Take Your Night Up a Notch
30 Days of 30-Minute Dinners
15 Kids' Foods Adults Need to Reclaim
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. What Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen's Book Club Will (Probably) Look Like
  2. Do High-Tech Baby Monitors Do More Harm Than Good?
  3. Never Wait in Line at a Restaurant Again Thanks to Google Maps
Hot
New in Food & Recipes
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!