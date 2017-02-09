Brewery Ommegang will release a new Game of Thrones-themed golden ale

Aly Walansky is a freelance writer and editor based in New York City. She lives with her two Shorkie-Tzus, Scarlette and Max, and a display of pink polka-dot-themed home decor -- not to mention a selection of flavored vodka. Check out he...

Image: Brewery Ommegang

While we’re all waiting for the seventh season of HBO mega-hit Game of Thrones to premiere (no date has been officially announced, leaving everyone eagerly guessing), we will at least have a beer to help us pass the time later this spring. HBO has again partnered with Brewery Ommegang to create the eighth Game of Thrones-themed beer: Bend the Knee Golden Ale.

Bend the Knee, a Belgian-style beer, will be available both on draft and in a series of three collectible 750-milliliter bottles, and (of course) all the bottles will be finished in matte black. For series aficionados, which we assume you must be if you're collecting bottles of themed GoT beer, each bottle will be adorned with one of the three Great House sigils: Stark, Targaryen, or Lannister.

The beer is reported to be brewed with "pils malt and flaked oats and hopped with Saaz, Bravo and Styrian Golding hops" and will have a 9 percent alcohol content, which sounds pretty solid. It'll retail for $11 a pop, which isn't cheap for a single bottle of beer — then again, if you're saving those bottles as collectibles, maybe it's worth it.

