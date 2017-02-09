Ryan Gosling, eat your heart out — I'm about to eat your face

Justina Huddleston is an editor and the head writer for TDmonthly Magazine. She has been a freelance writer for several years, though her real passion is cooking. You can see the recipes she creates on her vegan food blog, A Life of Litt...

Image: Cupcake Market

Do you ever feel frustrated that you can't indulge in two of your favorite things at once? Well, if you're celeb-obsessed (guilty) and equally obsessed with cookies (double guilty), that's about to change. A chef named Sarah Silverman at New York City-based bakery Cupcake Market has struck gold by decorating humongous cookies with eerily lifelike portraits of celebrities — any of which would be a hilarious and sweet (literally) Valentine's Day treat for a friend or partner.

Her Beyoncé is uncanny. Her Gosling is insane, and I'm pretty sure her Obama-Biden cookies are more fit for office than our current POTUS (but don't tell him I said so). Check out these crazy concoctions below.

sorry , I ain't sorry A photo posted by Cupcake Market (@cupcakemarketnyc) on Jan 10, 2017 at 12:40pm PST

Hey Girl A photo posted by Cupcake Market (@cupcakemarketnyc) on Feb 5, 2017 at 6:40pm PST

Biden: I changed the wifi password Obama: Joe A photo posted by Cupcake Market (@cupcakemarketnyc) on Nov 16, 2016 at 8:03am PST

Silverman has also created a Drake cookie, a Bieber cookie, a Trump cookie and the option to get a cookie made based on your own likeness. Now that's the perfect Valentine's Day gift for the narcissist in your life. You're so vain, you probably think this cookie looks like you, amirite, Carly Simon? If you can't make it to Cupcake Market in person, not to worry — you can order your celebrity face cookies online.

Sure, paying $22.95 per cookie is a little steep. But can you really put a price on taking a bite out of Justin Bieber's face or dunking Hillary Clinton in a cold glass of milk? I think not.

