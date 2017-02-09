If you were looking for an excuse to eat pizza, here are a bunch

Aly Walansky is a freelance writer and editor based in New York City. She lives with her two Shorkie-Tzus, Scarlette and Max, and a display of pink polka-dot-themed home decor -- not to mention a selection of flavored vodka. Check out he...

It’s National Pizza Day, and since a lot of the country is having some pretty miserable weather, it’s an ideal excuse to hunker down with a pie and hibernate-slash-carbo-load for a few hours. Even better, the timing of this particular holiday means there are some sweet deals going on right now.

Below is a quick and dirty guide to where to get the cheapest pizza today. BRB, gotta go order one before the lunch rush hits...

Domino’s: Here’s a sweet deal — large three-topping pizza for $7.99 (carry-out only) or a medium two-topping pizza for $5.99.

Pizza Hut: This pizza provider teamed up with Amazon so if you order your pizza via virtual assistant Alexa through Feb. 16, you get 30 percent off your order. If that's too intense for you, order from Pizza Hut the old-fashioned way — $6 for a medium three-topping pie.

Papa John’s: Because National Pizza Day should be every day, at Papa John’s, pizzas are 40 percent off online orders all month long. If you go into the stores, pizzas are 50 percent off and an XL three-topping pizza is $10.

Kum & Go: If you sign up for this chain’s reward program, you get a free slice of pizza today only.

Pilot Flying J: If you live near this chain, grab this coupon to get a free slice at participating locations.

Chuck E. Cheese's: If you are still a kid at heart (or have one you can drag along with you), there’s a printable coupon to save $2 off your order.