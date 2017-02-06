 
Starbucks’ New Valentine's Day Drinks Will Put You in the Mood (to Treat Yourself)

Aly Walansky

Aly Walansky is a freelance writer and editor based in New York City.

Image: Starbucks
This trio of limited-edition chocolaty drinks will have you rushing to the closest S-bucks

The season of hearts and flowers may not be for everyone, but chocolate and caffeine will always win people's hearts. To that end, Starbucks has rereleased last year’s Valentine’s Day seasonal promotion, a trio of insanely decadent beverages inspired by the quintessential Valentine’s dinner dessert: molten chocolate lava cake.

These limited-time drinks (only available through Feb. 14) include a Molten Chocolate Latte, Molten Chocolate Frappuccino, and the Molten Hot Chocolate. The Molten Chocolate Latte involves chocolate chips melted into espresso and topped with steamed milk and a bittersweet mocha sauce as well as mocha and espresso-infused whipped cream and an espresso mocha drizzle. Dear God.

The Molten Chocolate Frappuccino is along the same lines — a blended iced beverage mixing the coffee with chocolate chips and mocha sauce — and the Molten Hot Chocolate blends mocha sauce and chocolate chips into steamed milk.

Whether or not you have a date this Valentine's Day, these drinks will put you in a good mood in no time, especially if you love chocolate and caffeine — and who doesn't?

SheKnows is making some changes!