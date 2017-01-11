Sections
Taco Bell's Naked Chicken Chalupa streaks across the nation this month

Adriana Velez

by

Adriana Velez is Food Editor for SheKnows. She spent her formative years in Brooklyn, which pretty much explains everything about her. She now lives somewhere else and has discovered life after kale and kombucha. She's written for Civil ...

Image: Taco Bell
It's official — we're all getting our greasy little hands on that fried chicken taco shell

Mark your calendars for Jan. 26, my friends. That is the day Taco Bell launches its Naked Chalupa Tacos nationwide. Yes, it's finally happening.

More: Taco Bell's Naked Chalupa is going to blow your mind

As Taco Bell fans know, this menu item has been testing in select locations the past several months because you don't unleash something like this on the public without being on your game. The question is, are we ready?

More: Can we talk about why Taco Bell is the best?

Because it's not just about the fried raised-without-antibiotics chicken shell. There's also an avocado ranch sauce. That's right. Two of our favorite things, avocado and ranch. Do they belong together? Do they have any business commingling within a fried chicken shell taco? For a measly three dollars? Is this thing too extra for us?

I don't know. I'm a little bit scared, to be perfectly honest. I guess we'll all find out on Jan. 26.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

It's official — we're all getting our greasy little hands on that fried chicken taco shell
Image: Inti St Claire/Getty images
