It's official — we're all getting our greasy little hands on that fried chicken taco shell

Mark your calendars for Jan. 26, my friends. That is the day Taco Bell launches its Naked Chalupa Tacos nationwide. Yes, it's finally happening.

As Taco Bell fans know, this menu item has been testing in select locations the past several months because you don't unleash something like this on the public without being on your game. The question is, are we ready?

Because it's not just about the fried raised-without-antibiotics chicken shell. There's also an avocado ranch sauce. That's right. Two of our favorite things, avocado and ranch. Do they belong together? Do they have any business commingling within a fried chicken shell taco? For a measly three dollars? Is this thing too extra for us?

I don't know. I'm a little bit scared, to be perfectly honest. I guess we'll all find out on Jan. 26.

