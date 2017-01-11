Is this candy everything we've been waiting for? Or is it too good to be true?

Justina Huddleston is an editor and the head writer for TDmonthly Magazine. She has been a freelance writer for several years, though her real passion is cooking. You can see the recipes she creates on her vegan food blog, A Life of Litt...

Oreo has been trying to discover itself over the past few years, constantly releasing new specialty flavors that range from the delicious (Mint Oreos) to the baffling (here's looking at you, Candy Corneos).

Well, Cadbury chocolate is flipping the script, and transforming their iconic Cadbury Creme Egg into an ode to Oreos. Mmmm, candy inception!

The Oreo-flavored Cadbury Creme Egg has the same milk chocolate outer shell as always. But inside? Instead of the thick and creamy icing that's usually hidden within, there's a white chocolate crème that's studded with chunks of chocolaty Oreos. Wowza.

I think this version might actually outdo the original. The Cadbury Creme Egg's filling has always seemed a little sweet to my palate, but I think that peppered with the dark, chocolaty flavor of Oreo cookies, it could finally be the candy my heart didn't even know it always wanted.

If you love Creme Eggs and Oreos, you may be thinking that this is too good to be true. And if you live outside of Canada or the UK... well, it is. Sadly, the Oreo Creme Egg is only available to our neighbors up north and friends across the pond. Maybe now's the time to redeem those airline miles, eh?

In the meantime, maybe we can just try DIY-ing our own Cadbury Creme Egg-Oreo mashup. Cadbury Creme s'mOreos, anyone?

