 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Food

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:

Make this hot tub cake and live vicariously through your kids' dolls

by

Image: Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
Print

How cute is this hot tub cake?

After a fun-filled wintry day of playing in the snow, it's time for a relaxing soak in a hot tub. Don't have one? Make one of your own using cake and Kit Kat bars. True, you won't fit into it — but your kids' dolls will.

Here's how to create this humdinger. Don't worry — it couldn't be simpler and you can totally pull it off.

More: 18 cakes that will make you drool

Hot tub cake recipe

Ingredients:

  • 1 (15.25 ounce) box yellow cake mix
  • 1/3 cup vegetable oil
  • 3 large eggs
  • 9 Kit Kat candy bars broken into 36 segments
  • 2 (16 ounce) containers blue frosting (or vanilla frosting tinted with blue food coloring)
  • 20 inches black ribbon
  • 3 Barbie dolls, legs removed

Directions:

Bake two round cakes following the directions on the box. Once the cakes have been baked and cooled, you can start assembling.

1. Place a dollop of frosting on your base, which can be a cake board or a cake stand.

How cute is this hot tub cake?
Image: Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows

2. Place the first layer of cake on the base and frost the top.

How cute is this hot tub cake?
Image: Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows

3. Place the second layer of cake on top of the frosted layer.

How cute is this hot tub cake?
Image: Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows

More: Make this rainbow tie-dye T-shirt cake, because you're feelin' groovy

4. Frost the sides, making sure that there is enough frosting to hold the Kit Kats in place but not so much that it squishes out when the candies are placed.

How cute is this hot tub cake?
Image: Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows

5. Place the Kit Kat bar segments around the cake vertically (like you're building a fence).

How cute is this hot tub cake?

Image: Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows

6. Tie a ribbon around the Kit Kats to help keep them in place.

How cute is this hot tub cake?
Image: Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows

7. Using a piping bag, pipe frosting over the top of the cake.

How cute is this hot tub cake?
Image: Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows

7. Using an offset spatula, spread the frosting roughly so it resembles water.

How cute is this hot tub cake?
Image: Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows

More: Write your own message on this notebook paper cake

8. After removing the legs from the dolls, press them into the cake, taking care not to place them too close to the edge of the cake.

How cute is this hot tub cake?
Image: Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows

9. Use the offset spatula to fix the frosting around the dolls.

How cute is this hot tub cake?
Image: Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows

Watch the video to learn more about this cake.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Food

Slideshows
13 Weeknight Dinners That Make the Most of Spring Produce
18 Hamburger Bun Alternatives So Good You Won't Miss the Bread
6 Mom Bloggers Leading the Healthy Kids Eating Movement
9 Nutritionist-Approved Smoothies to Make on Repeat This Spring
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. SheKnows Is Nominated for a 2017 Webby Award — and We Need Your Vote!
  2. What Your Teenage Daughter Wants You to Know — but Won't Tell You
  3. My Male Partner Won’t Agree to a Sperm Analysis — Now What?
Hot
New in Food & Recipes
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started