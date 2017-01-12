How cute is this hot tub cake?

Image: Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows

After a fun-filled wintry day of playing in the snow, it's time for a relaxing soak in a hot tub. Don't have one? Make one of your own using cake and Kit Kat bars. True, you won't fit into it — but your kids' dolls will.

Here's how to create this humdinger. Don't worry — it couldn't be simpler and you can totally pull it off.

Hot tub cake recipe

Ingredients:

1 (15.25 ounce) box yellow cake mix

1/3 cup vegetable oil

3 large eggs

9 Kit Kat candy bars broken into 36 segments

2 (16 ounce) containers blue frosting (or vanilla frosting tinted with blue food coloring)

20 inches black ribbon

3 Barbie dolls, legs removed

Directions:

Bake two round cakes following the directions on the box. Once the cakes have been baked and cooled, you can start assembling.

1. Place a dollop of frosting on your base, which can be a cake board or a cake stand.

Image: Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows

2. Place the first layer of cake on the base and frost the top.

Image: Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows

3. Place the second layer of cake on top of the frosted layer.

Image: Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows

4. Frost the sides, making sure that there is enough frosting to hold the Kit Kats in place but not so much that it squishes out when the candies are placed.

Image: Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows

5. Place the Kit Kat bar segments around the cake vertically (like you're building a fence).

Image: Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows 6. Tie a ribbon around the Kit Kats to help keep them in place.

Image: Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows

7. Using a piping bag, pipe frosting over the top of the cake.

Image: Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows

7. Using an offset spatula, spread the frosting roughly so it resembles water.

Image: Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows

8. After removing the legs from the dolls, press them into the cake, taking care not to place them too close to the edge of the cake.

Image: Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows

9. Use the offset spatula to fix the frosting around the dolls.

Image: Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows

Watch the video to learn more about this cake.