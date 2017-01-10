Whether you'll like this new breakfast menu item depends a lot on how you feel about eggs

Adriana Velez is Food Editor for SheKnows. She spent her formative years in Brooklyn, which pretty much explains everything about her. She now lives somewhere else and has discovered life after kale and kombucha. She's written for Civil ...

In its ongoing quest to become the world's destination for edible masstige, Starbucks has introduced a new breakfast item: Sous Vide Egg Bites. These are vacuum-sealed eggs cooked in a hot water bath. The bites come in two options — bacon and Gruyère or egg white with roasted red pepper.

Since the eggs made their debut this morning, we decided to have ourselves a try at the very busy Grand Central Starbucks.

First, why sous vide eggs? Well, the cooking technique has become super-trendy of late. Home cooks love the way it produces gorgeously tender and flavorful meat.

But beyond that, it seems like half the country is avoiding gluten and/or bread for one reason or another at the moment, so having a high-protein/no-grain breakfast option, especially a savory one (no sugar!) is smart. This one's for you, keto and paleo folks.

That said, when I first mentioned the eggs to my colleagues, the general consensus was eww! Everyone thought they sounded gross. There were expectations of cold, slimy goo. No one seemed to think this was a good idea. I've had sous vide poached whole eggs before, though, and they were amazing. So I had a little more faith in this breakfast menu item.

So, onto the taste test. As is often the case, the real deal isn't quite as pretty as advertised. One SheKnows editor, we won't say who, remarked that the eggs resemble boobs. Here's the egg white with roasted red pepper.

Image: SheKnows

And here's the bacon and Gruyère.

Image: SheKnows

So, they're not quite as pretty as we'd hoped. But what's more important is how they taste, and there we were pretty happy. Ordinarily, I will have nothing to do with egg white breakfasts because the yolk is where all the flavor is. But the egg white bites were not bad at all. Thanks to the Monterey Jack cheese, cottage cheese (What? You'd never know) and peppers, they were perfectly rich and flavorful.

The bacon and Gruyère, which also has Monterey Jack, was also pretty darn good. Both varieties do have a velvety, custard-like texture that's somewhere between a poached egg and scrambled eggs, if that makes sense. They're served piping hot, but once they cool, you can take each one down in a matter of two or three bites.

So there you go. I would order these again, and I don't say that lightly. I'm super-picky about eggs and I prefer a savory breakfast, so this is spot-on for me. But honestly, how much you like these really depends on how you feel about eggs in general. Those of you who are easily skeeved out over eggs that are unfamiliar or not dry enough or too jiggly will probably want to pass. But if you're up for an eggventure — ha-ha, see what I did there? — these are worth a try.

