Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Food

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:

No one, I mean no one, loves tacos as much as Serena Williams loves tacos

Adriana Velez

by

Adriana Velez is Food Editor for SheKnows. She spent her formative years in Brooklyn, which pretty much explains everything about her. She now lives somewhere else and has discovered life after kale and kombucha. She's written for Civil ...

View Profile
Image: Phil Walter/Staff Getty; subjug/Getty; Natalie Cosgrove/SheKnows
Print

#Tacos4Life

You guys. Have you seen Serena Williams' engagement ring? I know what you're thinking — no, I have a life, thank you. But listen. It's not just another mega-watt 500 zillion-carat blinger. Look. Just look.

Sneak peek. It was a corn tortilla of course in case you were wondering.

A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

More: Serena Williams announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder on, well, Reddit

The best engagement ring ever made, my friends. Serena Williams plays to win on and off the court, and she just won the ring reveal because who needs diamonds when you've got tacos?

Serena, tell us how you really feel about tacos.

How intense is this love? Williams sometimes has stacks of corn tortillas shipped to her when she's traveling on long tours. She once gave away a signed racket to a fan just because that fan had given her a T-shirt printed with a taco. "She knows I like tacos. She's really cool," Williams said of her fan.

Here's how Williams marked Taco Day this year.

More: 21 spicy tacos that will warm you from the inside out

Preach. And here she is doing her taco dance, which is exactly how we move when we eat them too.

A video posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

That reminds me. I need to get some tacos for lunch so I can practice my moves.

Don't call them junk food! Williams knows tacos are good for you. "They’re really healthy,” Williams says. “I use lean ground turkey or fish. I don’t use oils. I add my flavor profiles through spices that you can get from a garden. I like what I put together because there are a lot of fresh herbs. If you eat it in a lettuce wrap, that’s even better.”

Lettuce wrap tacos? Some purists would claim Williams' love of tacos is flawed. But I say, if Williams' love of tacos extends to lettuce wraps. it is because of that passion's strength and enormity. Love is love, and taco is taco.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

#Tacos4Life
Image: SheKnows
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Food

Slideshows
Vegan milks that are faster to make than a trip to the store
Hearty vegan stews that'll keep you warm all winter
Look at all the different baked veggie chips you can make
The new Girl Scout Cookies arrive this month, but there's a catch
Related Articles
Hot
New in Food & Recipes
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!