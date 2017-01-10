How the OG of umami makes just about everything more exciting

Adriana Velez is Food Editor for SheKnows. She spent her formative years in Brooklyn, which pretty much explains everything about her. She now lives somewhere else and has discovered life after kale and kombucha. She's written for Civil ...

Image: TatayaKudo/Getty Images

We love it when a star breaks out, and right now that star is miso paste. You know the fermented soybean paste used to make the quiet soup you get with your sushi? It's hopped out of the soup and is transforming every kind of dish, from roasted vegetables to desserts, with its salty umami goodness. Is there anywhere miso can't go?

Here are a few cool tricks you can try with miso paste.

1. Mix miso into breakfast

Start the day with Set the Table's savory oatmeal with miso — and put an egg on it.

You'd better believe we'd eat Martha Stewart's miso-Sriracha deviled eggs for breakfast.

2. Dress a salad with miso

Image: Joseph Gonzalez/Unsplash

Molly Yeh's ginger-miso dressing has only five ingredients.

When will people shut up about turmeric? Not until we've all made this miso-turmeric dressing.

Stay cool with this sesame-miso cucumber salad.

3. Glaze with miso

Image: Enrique Díaz/7cero/Getty Images

4. Roast with miso

5. Make a dip even better with miso

Image: OksanaKiian/Getty Images

Ordinary hummus and baba ganoush, meet miso hummus and eggplant miso dip.

6. Stir-fry with miso

Whip up some bok choy or asparagus stir-fry with a quick miso sauce.

7. What — spaghetti?!?

Yes, miso even makes pasta taste better — with a little help from butter.

8. Make a sophisticated dessert with miso

Image: Toa Heftiba/Unsplash

We have it on good authority that these miso macadamia blondies are so very extra.

But there's always this super-easy miso-caramel syrup to drizzle on vanilla or ginger ice cream. Or on both.

