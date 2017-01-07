 
Secret ingredient: Everything bagel seasoning will change your life

Justina Huddleston

by

Justina Huddleston is an editor and the head writer for TDmonthly Magazine. She has been a freelance writer for several years, though her real passion is cooking. You can see the recipes she creates on her vegan food blog, A Life of Litt...

Image: DebbiSmirnoff/Getty Images
Print

‘Everything’ seasoning makes, well, everything taste better

Forget Klondike Bars — I would stoop to the lowest of lows and push myself to the highest of highs to get my hands on a good everything bagel. And yeah, that chewy exterior/fluffy interior carb-y goodness thing has a lot to do with it, but it's no coincidence that I go for the everything bagel every time.

More: Everything bagel stuffing is a fun twist on a Thanksgiving classic

That combination of crunchy poppy and sesame seeds, garlic, onion and salt (and fennel seeds, if you're feeling adventurous) takes bagels from glorified rolls to roller coasters of taste bud glory. And it turns out it makes basically every savory food a thousand times tastier too.

I make this simple everything bagel seasoning recipe, adding fennel seed when I feel so inclined, and suddenly, the culinary world becomes my everything-spiced oyster.

Just mix together the following:

  • 1 part dried garlic
  • 1 part dried onion
  • 1 part poppy seeds
  • 1 part toasted sesame seeds
  • 2 parts coarse sea salt

So, what to do with this magical mix?

1. Add to breading

Chicken tenders, shrimp, mozzarella sticks — basically anything that you bread and fry can be livened up by adding some everything bagel seasoning to the mix.

2. Make everything dinner rolls

Brush homemade or store-bought rolls with butter, then sprinkle with everything bagel seasoning for extra flavor.

3. Everything meatballs

Jazz up your classic meatball recipe by adding a tablespoon of everything bagel seasoning before you roll them up.

4. Sprinkle on pasta

Skip the cheese and sprinkle pasta dishes with everything bagel seasoning instead for a flavorful, vegan-friendly treat.

5. Liven up a bowl of rice

Add some fun to plain rice and pilafs with a sprinkle of everything bagel seasoning.

More: 12 flavored cream cheeses you'll want to schmear on everything

6. Add to your favorite snack mix

Homemade snack mix is even more craveable with some everything bagel seasoning tossed in.

7. Everything-crusted... well, everything

Everything-crusted steak. Everything-crusted salmon. Basically, if you can crust it (tofu! chicken!), everything bagel seasoning is its best friend.

8. Add to savory doughs

Boost the flavor of savory tarts, quiches and pies by adding some everything bagel seasoning to the crust dough.

9. Make everything garnish

Garnish soups with a swirl of sour cream or crème fraîche and a sprinkle of everything bagel seasoning.

10. Try everything vinaigrette

Tired of the same old vinaigrette? Add a teaspoon or more of everything bagel seasoning to your favorite vinaigrette, and you'll be shocked at how much more you want to eat salad.

11. Season your popcorn

Toss freshly popped popcorn, drizzled with melted butter, with everything bagel seasoning. Mind. Blown.

More: 12 appetizing spice blends, demystified and ready for you to explore

What else are you dying to sprinkle everything bagel spices on?

