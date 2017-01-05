Buffalo wings, hummus and yes, even Doritos get nutrient-rich makeovers

Adriana Velez is Food Editor for SheKnows. She spent her formative years in Brooklyn, which pretty much explains everything about her. She now lives somewhere else and has discovered life after kale and kombucha. She's written for Civil ...

Look, we love those classic Super Bowl snacks as much as you do. And we're not here to ruin your fun, we swear. It's just that... would it be so terrible if we managed to sneak in some extra vitamins, minerals and fiber and took away some of the junk? Nutrition educator, executive chef and founder of personalized food service Food Matters NYC (creator of the popular Xanax pudding) Tricia Williams is giving our snacks makeovers, and we think you're going to like what you taste.

Quinoa "Doritos" recipe

Tricia: These make a great substitute for the original snack and everyone will appreciate their earthy spice and zing.

Ingredients:

Spice mix:

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon red pepper powder

1/2 teaspoon green pepper powder

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

1 tablespoon tomato powder

1 pinch ancho chili powder

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

Chip dough:

1-1/2 cups quinoa flour

1 teaspoon sea salt

3/4 – 1 cup water, lukewarm

Directions:

Blend all of the spice mix ingredients together in a spice grinder or Vitamix, and set aside. Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F. In a mixer fitted with a dough hook, mix the quinoa flour and sea salt together. Add water gradually. As the dough gathers into a ball, continue kneading with the hook for 2 minutes. Leave the dough to rest for 1 hour covered with a damp towel. Pinch off the dough into 1-1/2-inch balls. Dust the counter and rolling pin with quinoa flour. Roll each ball into rounds 8 inches in diameter, the size of a tortilla. Set them aside on a parchment-lined sheet pan. Heat a skillet on low to medium heat. Spray the pan lightly with high heat oil, like canola or safflower oil. Cook the tortilla on one side for 30 seconds on the heated skillet. Then turn the tortilla over and heat the other side for another 30 seconds. The tortilla should rise and be golden in color. Remove the quinoa tortilla from the skillet. Allow it to cool. Cut the quinoa tortillas into 6 triangles. Bake them in the oven until crispy. Remove them from the oven and toss immediately with the spice mix. Enjoy!

Sweet potato hummus recipe





Tricia: This hummus is such a beautiful dish, particularly in the winter. Not only is the tahini quite high in calcium, the garbanzos offer a good deal of fiber and some healthy protein. What’s more, the sweet potatoes offer an incredibly sweet flavor that enhances the zesty tahini taste. This root offers double the fiber of regular potatoes and is packed with quality vitamins, including vitamins A, C and B6. Its mineral value, including potassium and magnesium, is also fantastic for your blood cells and blood pressure.

Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients:

3 medium sweet potatoes

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons water

1 cup cooked chickpeas

2 tablespoons tahini

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon lemon zest

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon ground coriander

Sea salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Poke holes in the sweet potatoes, and bake them for 45 minutes or until soft. Allow the sweet potatoes to cool. Place the sweet potatoes, oil, water, chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, lemon zest, cumin, coriander, salt and pepper in a food processor. Pulse the mixture until smooth and creamy. Serve with sliced vegetables, on whole grain bread or any other healthful food of your choice.

